Breaking News
No curbs on Ganesh festival, other religious events: CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai may witness mini swine flu wave, experts warn
India's third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
Thane: Potholes, traffic woes leave commuters fuming; TMC promises prompt action
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena appointed Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 68th National Film Awards Complete list of winners

68th National Film Awards: Complete list of winners

Updated on: 22 July,2022 06:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Suriya and Ajay Devgn bag Best Actor Award , Aparna Balamurali wins Best Actress, Soorarai Pottru bags Best feature film award

68th National Film Awards: Complete list of winners

Still from Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior


Here's the complete list of winners of the 68th National Film Awards:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil) 

Best Actor: Ajay Devgan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) and Suriya (Soorarai Pottru)


Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon (AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum {Malayalam})

Best Supporting Actress: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil) and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Best film on Social Issues: 'Justice Delayed but Delivered' and  'Three Sisters'

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir (Saina)

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Best Director: Sachidanandan KR for 'AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum' (posthumously)

Most film-friendly film state: Madhya Pradesh

Most film-friendly state (special mention): Uttarakhand and UP

Best Children’s Film: 'Sumi' (Marathi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Taledanda (Beheading a Life )(Kannada)

Best Film on Social Issues (Themes such as prohibition,women and child empowerment,social evils like dowry, drug abuse, empowerment of differently-abled people, tribal and indigeneous people etc.): 'Funeral' (Marathi)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Madonne Ashwin for 'Mandela' (Tamil) 

Best Screenplay: Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara for 'Soorarai Pottru' (Tamil) 

Best Dialogue: Madonne Ashwin  for 'Mandela' (Tamil) 

Best Cinematography:  Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu) (Bengali); Cameraman: Supratim Bhol

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma for 'AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum' (Malayalam) 

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for 'Mi Vasantrao' (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi)

Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for 'Tak-Tak' (Marathi) and Akanksha Pingle & Divyesh Indulkar for 'Sumi' (Marathi)

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

Best Marathi Film: Gostha Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Saina (Hindi)

Best Music Direction: Thaman S for 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' (Telugu), GV Prakash Kumar for 'Soorarai Pottru' (Tamil)

Best Make-up Artist: Natyam ( Dance)(Telugu); Make-up Artist: TV Rambabu

Best Costume Designer: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior(Hindi); Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla

Best Production Design: Kappela (Chapel) (Malayalam); Production Designer: Anees Nadodi

Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum(Tamil); Editor: Sreekar Prasad

Best Audiography:  Jobin Jayan for Dollu (Kannada), Anmol Bhave for 'Mi Vasantrao' (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi), Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar for 'Malik' (Malayalam)

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Special mentions: Vaanku (Malayalam), June (Marathi), Avwanchhit (Marathi) and Godakaath (Marathi), Toolsidas Junior (Hindi)

Non-feature films:


Best Voice-over/ Narration: Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan, 'Rhapsody of Rains - Monsoons of Kerala' (English)

Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj for '1232 Kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar'

Best Editing: Anadi Athaley for 'Borderlands'

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Sandip Bhati & Pradeep Lekhwar, Jadui Jangal for Magical Forest

Best Audiography: Ajit Singh Rathore, Pearl of the Desert (Rajasthani)

Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikkunna Kalappa

Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu (English, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi)

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan (Worship of the Goddess) (Marathi)

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu

Special Jury Award: Admitted (Hindi and English) Director: Ojaswee Sharma

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh (Punjabi)

Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Wheeling the Ball (English and Hindi)

Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed but Delivered

Best Film on Social Issues:  Three Sisters (Bengali)

Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh (Manas and People) (Assamese)

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges (English)

Best Science and Technology Films: On the brink season 2- Bats (English)

Best Arts and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar

Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol (Hindi)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Pariah (Marathi and Hindi)

Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana

ajay devgn suriya bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK