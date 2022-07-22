68th National Film Awards: Complete list of winners

Suriya and Ajay Devgn bag Best Actor Award , Aparna Balamurali wins Best Actress, Soorarai Pottru bags Best feature film award

Still from Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Here's the complete list of winners of the 68th National Film Awards:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)

Best Actor: Ajay Devgan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) and Suriya (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon (AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum {Malayalam})

Best Supporting Actress: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil) and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Best film on Social Issues: 'Justice Delayed but Delivered' and 'Three Sisters'

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir (Saina)

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Best Director: Sachidanandan KR for 'AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum' (posthumously)

Most film-friendly film state: Madhya Pradesh

Most film-friendly state (special mention): Uttarakhand and UP

Best Children’s Film: 'Sumi' (Marathi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Taledanda (Beheading a Life )(Kannada)

Best Film on Social Issues (Themes such as prohibition,women and child empowerment,social evils like dowry, drug abuse, empowerment of differently-abled people, tribal and indigeneous people etc.): 'Funeral' (Marathi)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Madonne Ashwin for 'Mandela' (Tamil)

Best Screenplay: Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara for 'Soorarai Pottru' (Tamil)

Best Dialogue: Madonne Ashwin for 'Mandela' (Tamil)

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu) (Bengali); Cameraman: Supratim Bhol

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma for 'AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum' (Malayalam)

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for 'Mi Vasantrao' (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi)

Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for 'Tak-Tak' (Marathi) and Akanksha Pingle & Divyesh Indulkar for 'Sumi' (Marathi)

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

Best Marathi Film: Gostha Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Saina (Hindi)

Best Music Direction: Thaman S for 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' (Telugu), GV Prakash Kumar for 'Soorarai Pottru' (Tamil)

Best Make-up Artist: Natyam ( Dance)(Telugu); Make-up Artist: TV Rambabu

Best Costume Designer: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior(Hindi); Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla

Best Production Design: Kappela (Chapel) (Malayalam); Production Designer: Anees Nadodi

Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum(Tamil); Editor: Sreekar Prasad

Best Audiography: Jobin Jayan for Dollu (Kannada), Anmol Bhave for 'Mi Vasantrao' (I Am Vasantrao) (Marathi), Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar for 'Malik' (Malayalam)

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Special mentions: Vaanku (Malayalam), June (Marathi), Avwanchhit (Marathi) and Godakaath (Marathi), Toolsidas Junior (Hindi)

Non-feature films:



Best Voice-over/ Narration: Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan, 'Rhapsody of Rains - Monsoons of Kerala' (English)

Best Music Direction: Vishal Bhardwaj for '1232 Kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar'

Best Editing: Anadi Athaley for 'Borderlands'

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Sandip Bhati & Pradeep Lekhwar, Jadui Jangal for Magical Forest

Best Audiography: Ajit Singh Rathore, Pearl of the Desert (Rajasthani)

Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen for Shabdikkunna Kalappa

Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu (English, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi)

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan (Worship of the Goddess) (Marathi)

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu

Special Jury Award: Admitted (Hindi and English) Director: Ojaswee Sharma

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh (Punjabi)

Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Wheeling the Ball (English and Hindi)

Best Educational Film: Dreaming of Words (Malayalam)

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed but Delivered

Best Film on Social Issues: Three Sisters (Bengali)

Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh (Manas and People) (Assamese)

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges (English)

Best Science and Technology Films: On the brink season 2- Bats (English)

Best Arts and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar

Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam (Manipuri)

Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol (Hindi)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Pariah (Marathi and Hindi)

Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana