The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Films released in 2022 were eligible for the awards. Due to the pandemic, the awards are running a year behind schedule. The jury for the National Film Awards 2024 includes Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury; and Mr. Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.
Here is the list of winners for the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022 announced on Friday.
Feature Film Category
Best Film - Aattam by Aanand Ekarshi
Best Direction - Sooraj R Barjatya for Uunchai
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Kantara by Rishab Shetty
Best Debut Film of a Director - Pramod Kumar for Fouja
Best Actor - Rishabh Shetty for Kantara
Best Actress - Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambhalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express
Best Supporting Actor - Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja
Best Supporting Actress - Neena Gupta for Uunchai
Best Child Artist - Sreepath for Malikappuram
Best Cinematography - Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan 1
Best Screenplay - Anand Ekarshi for Aattam
Best Dialogue Writer - Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittela for Gulmohar
Best Production Design - Ananda Addhya for Aparajito
Best Action Choreography - Anbariv for KGF Chapter 2
Best Make-Up Artist - Somnath Kundu for Aparajito
Best Costume Design - Niki Joshi for Kutch Express
Best Music Direction for Songs - Pritam for Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva
Best Music Direction for Background Scores - AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
Best Lyrics - Naushad Sadar Khan for 'Salaami' in Fouja
Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh for 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva
Best Female Playback Singer - Bombay Jayashri for 'Chaayum Veyil' from Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009
Best Choreography - Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for 'Megham Karukatha' in Thiruchitrambalam
Best Sound Design - Anand Krishnamoorthy for Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
Best Editing - Mahesh Bhuvanend for Aattam
Special Jury Award - Manoj Bajpayee for Gulmohar and Sanjoy Chowdhury for Kadhikan
Best Assamese Film - Emuthi Puthi by Kulanandini Mahanta
Best Bengali Film - Kaberi Antardhan by Kaushik Gangula
Best Hindi Film - Gulmohar by Rahul V. Chittella
Best Kannada Film - KGF: Chapter 2 by Prashanth Neel
Best Malayalam Film - Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009 by Tharun Moorthy
Best Marathi Film - Vaalvi by Paresh Mokashi
Best Tiwa Film - Sikaisal by Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah
Best Odia Film - Daman by Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka
Best Punjabi Film - Baghi Di Dhee by Mukesh Gautam
Best Tamil Film - Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, by Mani Ratnam
Best Telugu Film - Karthikeya 2, Chandoo Mondeti
Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic - Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva, by Ayan Mukherji
Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values - Kutch Express by Viral Shah
Non-Feature Film category
Best Non-Feature Film - Ayena by Siddhant Sarin
Best Documentary - Murmurs of the Jungle by Sahil Vaidya
Best Non-Feature Film Direction - Miriam Chandy Menacherry for From The Shadow
Best Script - Koushik Sarkar for Mono No Aware
Best Narration/Voice Over - Sumant Shinde for Murmurs Of The Jungle
Best Animated Film - A Coconut Tree by Joshy Benedict
Best Editing - Suresh URS for Madhyantara
Best Sound Design - Manas Choudhury for Yaan
Best Cinematography - Siddharth Diwan for Mono No Aware
Best Short Film - Xunyota by Nabapan Deka
Best Debut Film of a Director - Basti Dinesh Shenoy for Madhyantara
Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction - Vishal Bharadwaj for Fursat
Best Arts and Culture Film - Ranga Vibhoga by Suneel Narasimhachar Puranik and Varsa by Sachin Balasaheb Suryawanshi
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film - Aanaki Ek Mohenjo Daro by Ashok Rane
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - On The Brink Season 2: Gharial by Akansha Sood Singh
Special Mention - Birubala by Aimee Baruah and Hargila - The Greater Adjutant Stork by Partha Sarathi Mahant
Best Writing on Cinema
Best Book On Cinema - Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar
Best Film Critic - Deepak Dua (Hindi)