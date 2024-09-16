"We can’t believe that we are still amidst the battle and struggle of security of women," says Taapsee Pannu on the 8th anniversary of Pink

Taapsee Pannu

As Pink completes 8 years, Taapsee says 'Can't believe we're still fighting for security of women'

Taapsee Pannu is one actress who has always made waves with her compelling performances on screen and has carved a niche for herself in mainstream cinema. While she has delivered many remarkable and impactful characters in her films, her brilliant portrayal of a girl who is a victim of molestation in Pink is undoubtedly one of the most special. The actress not only did justice to her character but also highlighted the significant issue of women's safety and security. Although it has been 8 years since the film's release, it remains special for its subject and Taapsee's powerful performance.

On the 8th anniversary of Pink, Taapsee acknowledged the current situation of women's safety in the country while revisiting the film's theme. She said, “8 years back we never knew this small film of ours will find such a big place in the notable films of our country and 8 years after that we can’t believe that we are still amidst the battle and struggle of security of women and their consent. What bitter-sweet emotion it is for someone who is proud to be a part of this film."

Pink revolves around a girl named Minal, who, after being molested, tries to file an FIR against a politician's nephew. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps her to fight the case.

Taapsee Pannu has said earlier that 'Pink' not only gave her an audience, but also a sense of direction.

Remarkably, at the 64th National Film Awards, Pink won in the category of Best Film on Other Social Issues. In the film, Taapsee played Meenal Arora and received tremendous love for her performance. She played a significant role alongside Amitabh Bachchan and made a lasting impact.

Apart from this, Taapsee continued to establish herself as a leading mainstream actress with films like Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein, both released in August, which became even more special as it is her birthday month. Now, everyone is eagerly looking forward to hearing more about her upcoming projects.