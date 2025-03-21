AR Murugadoss reveals how he shot the iconic neutralising scene with Akshay Kumar in Holiday

Director A.R. Murugadoss, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial ‘Sikandar’, has unravelled how he shot and edited the iconic scene from ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’ with Akshay Kumar

Director A.R. Murugadoss, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial ‘Sikandar’, has unravelled how he shot and edited the iconic scene from ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’ where Akshay Kumar and his army friends go after sleeper cells in order to curb the terrorist attack in Mumbai.

‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’ is the official remake of the Tamil film ‘Thuppakki’ which starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead.

The director spoke with IANS, and broke the logistics in terms of the shoot and the editing of the scene. When asked how he achieved shooting with the superstars in both the films in public places and avoiding crowding, he told IANS, “There was no social media at all. Very few people knew Vijay back then. We kept hidden cameras. We practiced. We shot on a multiple camera set-up. Before people could realize, we would finish the shoot and proceed to the next scene”.

The director further mentioned that Akshay Kumar avoids shooting on Sunday but he made an exception for him, as he gave his time to shoot on a Sunday.

He shared, “The shoot happened in 12 places including a ferry, a local train, a bridge, and a theater. So, we have shot every day, one scene a day. It's one sequence, but we shot it in 10 days. Then we moved over to the editing of 12 scenes to create the complete sequence. The 12 scenes were cut in parallel. We had 3 hours of footage. So, we had to properly cut and use the split-screen. So, one screen with 12 boxes. Then we have edited it and we put power-lapse sound and music. We made it like it's a 11-minute or a 9-minute one sequence with minimum dialogues”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Sikandar’ stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film is set to release on March 28.

