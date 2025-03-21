Breaking News
Brazilian national held at Mumbai airport with drugs worth over Rs 11 crore
Mumbai weather: 86 birds, animals rescued as city witnesses soaring temperatures
Girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session
Woman, her paramour's accomplices held for husband's murder in Dindoshi
Chhaava leaked online with 1,818 links, Mumbai Police begins probe
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > AR Murugadoss reveals how he shot the iconic neutralising scene with Akshay Kumar in Holiday

AR Murugadoss reveals how he shot the iconic neutralising scene with Akshay Kumar in Holiday

Updated on: 21 March,2025 11:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Director A.R. Murugadoss, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial ‘Sikandar’, has unravelled how he shot and edited the iconic scene from ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’ with Akshay Kumar

AR Murugadoss reveals how he shot the iconic neutralising scene with Akshay Kumar in Holiday

AR Murugadoss. Pic/Instagram; (right) Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
AR Murugadoss reveals how he shot the iconic neutralising scene with Akshay Kumar in Holiday
x
00:00

Director A.R. Murugadoss, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial ‘Sikandar’, has unravelled how he shot and edited the iconic scene from ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’ where Akshay Kumar and his army friends go after sleeper cells in order to curb the terrorist attack in Mumbai.


‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’ is the official remake of the Tamil film ‘Thuppakki’ which starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead.


The director spoke with IANS, and broke the logistics in terms of the shoot and the editing of the scene. When asked how he achieved shooting with the superstars in both the films in public places and avoiding crowding, he told IANS, “There was no social media at all. Very few people knew Vijay back then. We kept hidden cameras. We practiced. We shot on a multiple camera set-up. Before people could realize, we would finish the shoot and proceed to the next scene”.


The director further mentioned that Akshay Kumar avoids shooting on Sunday but he made an exception for him, as he gave his time to shoot on a Sunday.

He shared, “The shoot happened in 12 places including a ferry, a local train, a bridge, and a theater. So, we have shot every day, one scene a day. It's one sequence, but we shot it in 10 days. Then we moved over to the editing of 12 scenes to create the complete sequence. The 12 scenes were cut in parallel. We had 3 hours of footage. So, we had to properly cut and use the split-screen. So, one screen with 12 boxes. Then we have edited it and we put power-lapse sound and music. We made it like it's a 11-minute or a 9-minute one sequence with minimum dialogues”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Sikandar’ stars Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film is set to release on March 28.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

AR Murugadoss Akshay Kumar Salman Khan Rashmika Mandanna Sikandar holiday: a soldier is never off duty bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK