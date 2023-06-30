Breaking News
A sequel to 3 Idiots on the cards? Sharman Joshi shares exciting update

Updated on: 30 June,2023 08:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Sharman Joshi who was recently seen in the series Kafas, claimed that Rajkumar Hirani is interested in developing a sequel for 3 idiots and has even come up with some ideas

Sharman Joshi gives exiting update about 3 Idiot sequel

3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was released in 2009 and received critical acclaim. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starred Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya in key roles. The Hirani-directed film conveyed an important message in a funny manner. The film was a huge box office success. Aamir recently reunited with R Madhavan, Sharman, and Kareena for a funny promo that teased the sequel. Sharman has now spoken about the sequel in an interview, and fans may have reason to rejoice!


Sharman, who was recently featured in the series Kafas, claimed that Rajkumar Hirani is interested in developing a sequel and has even come up with some ideas. However, the ideas did not pan out. Joshi expressed joy at the prospect of reuniting with Aamir and R Madhavan. He stated to DNA, "Kitna maza aayega agar yeh hua toh." He continued, "Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) sir is aware of the love. And he doesn't want to disappoint the audience. He has shared a few ideas with me about the sequel. But when you ask him about it after a few months, he reveals that the ideas are not working out."


Sharman added, "So he is keen to make it (the sequel). Whenever it will happen, we will enjoy working on it, and the audience will enjoy watching it."


Meanwhile, the complete 3 Idiots team captivated the audience by sharing a video while promoting an advertisement. It showed Aamir, Madhavan, and Sharman answering questions at a press conference, where they teased a 3 Idiots sequel. 

Sharman Joshi’s film Congratulations tells the story of Aditya, who marries Ragini, his college girlfriend. Ragini wants a child, but Aditya isn't mentally prepared. Ragini is unable to conceive as a result of a miscarriage and the delivery of a stillborn kid. Aditya would go to any length to rekindle his affections for Ragini. Is he going to be the first pregnant man in history?

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, he also did a cameo appearance in Salaam Venky starring Kajol in a pivotal role. Meanwhile R Madhavan was last seen in Dhokha: Round D Corner. 





