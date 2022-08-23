Breaking News
A voice that brought songs to life: Vishal Dadlani remembers KK on his 54th birth anniversary

Updated on: 23 August,2022 10:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Today marks KK's 54th birth anniversary. Remembering him, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani took to his Instagram feed to pen a note

KK/ Pic- Vishal Dadlani's Instagram handle


Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on May 31 in Kolkata. He was 53 and was in the city for a live concert. His demise came as a shock to the music industry and his fans. 

Today marks his 54th birth anniversary. Remembering him, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani took to his Instagram feed to pen a note. "He was a voice that brought songs to life. He was a friend.I still can't believe I'm writing this, but....In memoriam of #KK on what would have been his 54th Birthday."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Meanwhile, speaking about his untimely demise, KK was reportedly unwell after he reached his hotel post the concert. He sang for nearly an hour at the concert. When the singer complained of ill health he was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. 

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages.

