A voice that brought songs to life: Vishal Dadlani remembers KK on his 54th birth anniversary

Today marks KK's 54th birth anniversary. Remembering him, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani took to his Instagram feed to pen a note
KK/ Pic- Vishal Dadlani's Instagram handle
Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on May 31 in Kolkata. He was 53 and was in the city for a live concert. His demise came as a shock to the music industry and his fans.
Today marks his 54th birth anniversary. Remembering him, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani took to his Instagram feed to pen a note. "He was a voice that brought songs to life. He was a friend.I still can't believe I'm writing this, but....In memoriam of #KK on what would have been his 54th Birthday."
Meanwhile, speaking about his untimely demise, KK was reportedly unwell after he reached his hotel post the concert. He sang for nearly an hour at the concert. When the singer complained of ill health he was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.
KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages.
