Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Fight like a girl

Fight like a girl

Updated on: 06 July,2024 06:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Aahana and Anushka team up for the female-led action thriller series, Mixture

Fight like a girl

Aahana Kumra and Anushka Ranjan

Listen to this article
Fight like a girl
x
00:00

In the past few years, Hindi cinema’s leading ladies have shown that action is no longer a male bastion. The latest entrants in the action genre are Aahana Kumra and Anushka Ranjan, who are fronting the upcoming series, Mixture. Director Hanish Kalia’s series plays out against the scenic backdrops of Goa and on the bustling streets of Mumbai, as the two protagonists find themselves delving deeper into the world of crime.


Kumra and Ranjan underwent months-long training to be fighting fit for the series that is currently being filmed. A source reveals that Ranjan trained in Krav Maga for the role. “Anushka learnt various forms of martial arts, including kick-boxing and Krav Maga, under the guidance of professional trainers. She also engaged in strength and endurance training to enhance her physical prowess. Aahana too worked closely with the stunt coordinators to ensure she executed complex fight sequences seamlessly,” says the source. 


Ranjan, who was last seen in Fittrat (2019), believes Mixture has challenged her in ways she had not anticipated. She states, “This action thriller is unlike anything I have done before. The character is complex, and the storyline is filled with twists that kept me on my toes throughout the shoot.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

anushka ranjan bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK