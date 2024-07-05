Aahana and Anushka team up for the female-led action thriller series, Mixture

Aahana Kumra and Anushka Ranjan

In the past few years, Hindi cinema’s leading ladies have shown that action is no longer a male bastion. The latest entrants in the action genre are Aahana Kumra and Anushka Ranjan, who are fronting the upcoming series, Mixture. Director Hanish Kalia’s series plays out against the scenic backdrops of Goa and on the bustling streets of Mumbai, as the two protagonists find themselves delving deeper into the world of crime.

Kumra and Ranjan underwent months-long training to be fighting fit for the series that is currently being filmed. A source reveals that Ranjan trained in Krav Maga for the role. “Anushka learnt various forms of martial arts, including kick-boxing and Krav Maga, under the guidance of professional trainers. She also engaged in strength and endurance training to enhance her physical prowess. Aahana too worked closely with the stunt coordinators to ensure she executed complex fight sequences seamlessly,” says the source.

Ranjan, who was last seen in Fittrat (2019), believes Mixture has challenged her in ways she had not anticipated. She states, “This action thriller is unlike anything I have done before. The character is complex, and the storyline is filled with twists that kept me on my toes throughout the shoot.”