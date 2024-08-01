Aamir bats for preservation of traditional arts as he delivers speech at the opening of dance musical, 18 Days, in Bandra

Anyone who knows Aamir Khan closely will tell you that arts, not movies alone, are his first love. The superstar often hosts mehfils, performed by local musicians, at his Panchgani farmhouse. On August 1, the actor-producer lent his support to the local arts as he attended the dance musical, 18 Days, held at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Bandra.

As the keynote speaker, Khan urged fellow patrons to support theatre and musicals in a fast-changing world. A source says, “Aamir discussed the crucial role of art and culture as the bedrock of society, emphasising the importance of preserving traditional arts. He noted that they connect us to our roots and provide a foundation for future generations. He said that every art form should be cherished to ensure that our rich cultural traditions continue to thrive and resonate with audiences, both young and old.”

The actor’s speech was followed by the 90-minute musical rendition of the play, titled 18 Days, Dusk of an Era. Performed by a Mumbai-based troupe, the dance musical brings the Mahabharata to life, marrying symphony-style music, stunning animations, and Natya Shastra. The source adds, “This production features an ensemble of 50 performers—dancers, martial artists, and experts in levitation, aerial acrobatics, and magic—as they offer a retelling of the Kurukshetra war. The troupe previously performed in Bengaluru, Delhi and Goa.”