Have you heard?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has added another property to his real estate inventory. He has reportedly purchased a house in Bella Vista Apartments, the same residential complex in Pali Hill, Bandra, where he already owns multiple apartments. This new acquisition, measuring about 1,027 sq ft, is said to have cost the actor-filmmaker about Rs 9.75 crore. Additionally, he has paid a stamp duty of R58 lakh on this deal that was finalised earlier last week. Apparently, Aamir owns nine of the 24 apartments in the complex. He also has a few houses in Marina Apartments, located in the same neighbourhood, and one along Carter Road. Besides these prime properties in Bandra, Aamir also owns a farmhouse in Panchgani and apparently some property in Uttar Pradesh too. Last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), the superstar will next be seen in Sitare Zameen Par, slated to release this Christmas.

An apt title

A couple of weeks ago, Sunny Deol announced his next big film, with Bodyguard (2012) and Veera Simha Reddy (2023) director Gopichand Malineni. Initially referred to as SDGM, after the actor and filmmaker’s initials, the film, which also stars Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra, has now been titled Jatt. Sources claim the title comes from the protagonist’s character traits. Apparently, Sunny sports a moustache and a stubble for his larger-than-life role, which is said to be in sync with his image. The makers are planning to wrap up the principal shoot by early September, while the release date is yet to be finalised.

Exploring comedy genre

Vaani Kapoor is excited about the forthcoming schedule of her film, Badtameez Gill, in the UK. The Navjot Gulati-directed comedy marks her foray into the comedy genre. “I haven’t had the chance to dive into this genre that much, which is both fun and challenging. Comedy, especially family-friendly comedies that everyone can enjoy together, is a genre I love,” says the actor. Thrilled about the subject revolving around a dysfunctional family that features Aparshakti Khurana as her brother and Paresh Rawal as her father, Vaani says, “This film presents me in a new avatar, which I’m really happy about. It is significant for me, and it means a lot that producers trust my acting abilities and are willing to support films with me in a leading role. I’m committed to giving it my best and showcasing my range as an artiste.”

Kashmir calling

The cast of Welcome to the Jungle is set to begin a month-long shoot in Kashmir. Director Ahmed Khan is planning to can several high-octane action scenes on a grand scale and some picturesque songs. A massive production team of about 1,200 people will be working during this shoot. Producer Firoz Nadiadwallah has reportedly also arranged several military helicopters, 250 military personnel, 350 government officials, and 300 Kashmiri locals to deliver a visual extravaganza to cinegoers. The film will release around Christmas this year.

Marking a new life

Sushmita Sen has added a second date alongside her actual birthdate to her social media profile. The new date, February 27, 2023, marks an important event in her life. The actor had suffered a heart attack while shooting for her web series, Aarya 3, last year and was rushed to a hospital. She had also undergone angioplasty to restore blood flow to her heart. Sources claim that Sushmita sees February 27 as a date that marks a new beginning for her, besides an opportunity to re-evaluate life and approach it with a fresh perspective.

In the line of fire

Madhuri Dixit-Nene is under fire for collaborating with promoter Rehan Siddiqi for an event scheduled for August 14 in Houston, Texas. The actor is facing flak for this upcoming event because Rehan, who is originally from Pakistan, has been blacklisted by the Indian government for his links with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Some netizens and political commentators highlighted this on social media and also shared a four-year-old letter issued by BJP Minister Kishan Reddy, the then Minister of State Home Affairs, which explicitly stated that Rehan was blacklisted by the Indian government. Back then, the minister had also requested that entertainment industry celebrities not work with him.

Celebrating Asha ji

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle’s life and career were celebrated with the launch of her biography, Swarswamini Asha, on Friday. Sonu Nigam paid his respects to the legendary songstress by performing the traditional feet-washing ceremony. He first kissed her feet, then gently washed and wiped them dry. The evening saw several tributes to Asha ji. Mohan Bhagwat, chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), spoke about the Mangeshkar sisters’ dedication and patriotism and the positive impact of their art on society. Jackie Shroff touched Asha ji’s feet and presented her with a flower.

Celebration the good times

Buoyed by the response to her latest release, Munjya, Mona Singh has taken off to Turkey for a holiday with her family. “It’s an Indian folklore that has not been explored before,” she points out about the horror comedy, which crossed the R100 crore mark globally. The actor added, “I am happy and overwhelmed with the kind of response and love the audience has been showering upon my character Pammi and the film. I am also happy to witness the change the movie has made, which has resulted in increasing footfall to cinema.”