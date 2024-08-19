From talking about his stardom to discussing films in detail, Aamir Khan can be seen pouring his heart out on several subjects while speaking with Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty has embarked on a new chapter in her life with her chat show ‘Chapter 2’, which marks a fresh start and a journey into the next phase of her life. The podcast delves into how she’s embracing new beginnings and leaving her past behind, offering a candid look at her personal growth and professional reinvention. The first episode of the podcast featured a dynamic conversation between her and Sushmita Sen and was met with lots of appreciation and love by the fans for how natural it felt.

For the upcoming second episode, Rhea engages in a compelling discussion with Bollywood icon Aamir Khan. Known for his authentic and engaging conversations, Aamir's presence is sure to add depth and interest to the episode, enhancing its exploration of personal growth and inspiring insights.

Rhea posted a trailer for the episode on her social media handle, captioning it, “I'm thrilled to welcome Aamir Khan, a true star and a genuine friend. Stay tuned for a deep dive about his experience with stardom, parenthood, grief, and more. #Chapter2, episode out on Friday, 23rd August.”

From talking about his stardom to discussing films in detail, Aamir can be seen pouring his heart out on several subjects while speaking with Rhea. The promo begins with Rhea showering praise on the superstar for his good looks. Aamir Khan says, "Hrithik is handsome, Salman is handsome, Shah Rukh is really handsome but me..." Rhea quips in and says, "You are also handsome. I think the whole country will agree with me for once (pun intended)."

In the clip, Aamir also revealed that he wanted to disassociate himself from films. "Mujhe filmo se hatna hai," Aamir said. In response, Rhea said, "Jooth" Aamir replied, "Nahi main sach bol raha hu."

At one point, Aamir even got emotional. He can be seen shedding tears and taking a pause before saying something. He can be heard saying, "From there my chapter 2 began..."

In 2022, post the failure of his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir announced a break from acting.

Rhea Chakraborty started her podcast journey on the occasion of her birthday. ‘Chapter 2’ signifies new beginnings, starting afresh and moving on in life. The podcast aims to bring insightful content on a platter for her fans. Her podcast garnered immense praise for unfiltered conversation that is candid and relatable.