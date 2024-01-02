Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare gear up for their big day

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 January,2024 06:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Ahead of Ira Khan tying the knot with Nupur tomorrow, couple to have a haldi ceremony and an intimate mehendi function today; Mumbai reception lined up for January 11

Nupur Shikhare with Ira Khan; (right) Aamir Khan

The Khan household is bustling with excitement as Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is set to tie the knot with fiancé Nupur Shikhare in a traditional Maharashtrian-style wedding tomorrow. The pre-wedding ceremonies are on in full swing at the Bandra address. Today, the day will begin with a haldi ceremony being performed separately at the homes of the bride and groom. We hear an intimate mehendi function has been planned for the evening.


A source says, “The mehendi function will double up as a low-key sangeet ceremony, complete with music and dance. On January 3, the wedding will take place at Taj Lands End in Bandra, where it will begin with the ‘Antarpat’ ceremony. It involves a silk cloth being held between the bride and groom to keep them from seeing each other until the appropriate time. Before the wedding ceremony, a ganpati puja will also be performed. As part of the rituals, there will be a special sankalp ceremony, where the bride and groom will read their vows.” 


From January 4, the couple have lined up some personal parties, after which they will head out for a short holiday. They will, however, be back in time for their glitzy reception on January 11. The source adds, “Aamir, Reena and the family were earlier planning to have the reception in Jaipur or Delhi [Beginning 2024 with a bang, Dec 30]. But now, they intend to host it in Mumbai. The guest list is star-studded, with over 1,000 people expected to attend—from Aamir’s B-Town friends to important dignitaries.”


Ira Khan aamir khan bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

