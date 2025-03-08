Aamir Khan revealed that his Andaz Apna Apna co-actors Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon had a bit of a conflict back then which jeopardised their shoot

A still from Andaz Apna Apna

One of the most beloved cult comedies in Indian cinema, Andaz Apna Apna, will be making its grand return to theatres this April, 31 years after its original release. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was recently at the India Today Conclave revealed that his co-actors Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon had a bit of a conflict back then which jeopardised their shoot.

Conflict between Karisma and Raveena

Aamir Khan recalled, "We had a lovely time. Also, have to say it was also a tough time because I was the only actor who used to come on time. Karisma used to come for the shoot and leave, and then Raveena would come. It was a challenge to shoot it.”

He added, "Don't know if I should say this. Raveena and Karisma were having some conflicts. I used to think how this film would ever be completed. People didn't want to shoot with each other). But I really believed in that film. It was so wacky and mad. We were at our peak, Salman (Khan) and I, at the time. But the film didn't even run for a week. I was flummoxed because I thought it was a great film. But now I believe it is the number one film in home entertainment. Every generation has seen it, every generation wants to see it."

About Andaz Apna Apna

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna was originally released on November 4, 1994, and quickly became a fan favourite. The film went on to achieve cult status over the years, becoming one of the most loved comedies in Bollywood. Alongside Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, the film features notable performances by Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (who played dual roles), and Shakti Kapoor.

The storyline revolves around two charming yet deceptive men who attempt to woo an heiress to inherit her father’s wealth. However, they soon discover that the heiress has swapped identities with her secretary, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings and mishaps.

The original film's screenplay was inspired by the 1972 film Victoria No 203.

The remastered version of Andaz Apna Apna will be shown across India in April. Fans can expect a fresh viewing experience of the 1994 comedy.