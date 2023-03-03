Breaking News
Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trends in his birthday month with #MyBestFilm

Updated on: 03 March,2023 07:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is currently topping the trends with the hashtag #MyBestFilms and there is no doubt about the film is finally finding its true audience

Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Pic/PR


2022’s hidden gem Aamir Khan starrrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is finally getting its due, it seems. Aamir Khan, being the master of looping in heart connections between the film and the audience is getting the credit that went unrewarded when the movie hit the theatres. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is one of those films which silently strikes chords with the audience, and the latest social media trend is proof of it.  


'Laal Singh Chaddha' is currently topping the trends with the hashtag #MyBestFilms and there is no doubt about the film is finally finding its true audience. Taking to social media, netizens have showered an enormous amount of love on the film and the superstar Aamir Khan himself. 



A user writes “Laal Singh Chaddha is my best film.I have watched this amazing movie 
#MyBestFilm”

Another fan writes “Wonderful, this is more than I expected. I have literally watched Lal Singh Chadda more than three times and it really feels that this is a Masterpiece for sure #MyBestFilm”.

Another one writes “My heart is so full after watching Lal Singh Chadda revolt this on TV and had no regrets on watching it again 
#MyBestFilm”

Another user says “You consistently bring your all and I truly appreciate that. I have literally watched Lal Singh Chadda more than three times and it really feels that this is a Masterpiece for sure #MyBestFilm”

A fan writes “You definitely need to watch this awesome movie i really like it #MyBestFilm”

The audience is loving 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on OTT and has showered a lot of love on the film. Aamir Khan has touched the hearts of the audience with utmost fineness and has managed to connect with each one of them deeply.

