Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth

Massy, memorable cameo for Aamir

Almost 30 years after Aatank Hi Aatank (1995), Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth will share screen space together. The perfectionist actor, who had been in talks with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a possible collaboration, has reportedly given his nod to the director’s next, Coolie, starring Rajini. While it will be a cameo, sources say the filmmaker has created a unique character for Aamir. Despite the limited screen time, his scenes will be as memorable and mass-appealing, and simultaneously heighten the narrative. Aamir is said to have allotted his dates and is scheduled to shoot with Rajinikanth in the next schedule that begins tomorrow in Chennai. Also staring Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Mahendran, Coolie marks Rajinikanth’s 171st movie. Aamir, who is readying his next, Sitaare Zameen Par, for a Christmas release, also has cameos in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947 and Vir Das’ Happy Patel.

Of love and relationships

Shraddha Kapoor, who is savouring the success of Stree 2, recently spoke about her approach to relationships. Indicating that her partner might be better suited to address a specific question, the actor said, “I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or travelling.” She refrained from giving any hints about her mystery man, let alone naming him. Shraddha added, “I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together.” Earlier this year, she was said to be in a relationship with her Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) writer Rahul Mody. However, a few weeks ago, reports indicated that they had parted ways.

A crazy ride begins

The makers of Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad marked six years of its release by announcing a new project. Titled Crazxy, the Girish Kohli-scripted and directed film stars Sohum in the lead. The poster, featuring a face built like a road map, has piqued netizens’ curiosity. The movie is slated to release on March 7, 2025.

Lokesh’s next with Rolex sir

While on Lokesh Kanagaraj, he recently shared an update on his plans of teaming up with Suriya. The actor played a small yet impactful role as the dreaded drug mafiosi Rolex sir in the filmmaker’s 2022 superhit Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan. Since then, there has been chatter about them working together again. Recently, the filmmaker shared his plans of making a standalone movie centred on Rolex as part of his LCU—Lokesh Cinematic Universe. He said, “I kept the Rolex scene to finish Vikram with a high. Since I’ve elevated the character, I will make a standalone Rolex film. After completing Coolie, I plan to create a peak LCU film featuring all the actors from the LCU.” The filmmaker kick-started his cinematic universe with Kaithi (2019) and followed it up with Vikram and Leo (2023). Lokesh added, “As the LCU has started, it has to be closed properly. So, over the next five years, the movies will be coming under LCU universe.”

Joseph goes gaga over Gangubai

Over two years since its release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) continues to wow cinema lovers. The latest is Killer Heat actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The Hollywood star is visiting India for IFP (known as India Film Project) and during an interaction with Rajkummar Rao, couldn’t stop raving about the Alia Bhatt-starrer. Stating that Gangubai Kathiawadi was different from anything he had seen before, Joseph said, “It was this very heavy, distinguished drama that felt almost like a [Martin] Scorsese movie at times. But then, there are these gorgeous musical numbers that felt so sincere and well-rounded.” Admitting to being enamoured by the biographical drama, the Inception actor said that one of the major reasons for his visit to India is the diverse cultures. Joseph added, “There is such a big love of movies and artistry, and I want to come here and make a movie here.”

Raaj says sorry

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (VVKWWV) received a lot of flak for featuring a character and a dialogue from Stree 2. So, director Raaj Shaandilyaa issued an unconditional apology on behalf of his film’s producers to the makers of Stree franchise for unauthorised use of character and dialogue. Raaj’s statement read, “We are taking immediate steps to rectify the issue and are in the process of removing all infringing content from our film wherein we have used character and dialogue from Maddock Films’ Stree, at the earliest. It will be our endeavour to complete this process by Tuesday,15th October 2024, to the full satisfaction of Maddock Films.”

B’day in Lanka

Pooja Hegde turned a year wiser yesterday. After celebrating Dussehra with her family, she headed to Sri Lanka to celebrate her 34th birthday with her besties. Sources say she will soak in the sights and indulge in some rest and relaxation before returning to fulfil her work commitments. The actor is excited about her line-up in the coming year, with a mix of genres in Hindi and south cinema. On the one hand she has Rosshan Andrrews’ Deva with Shahid Kapoor, and on the other hand, she has Kartik Subbaraj’s yet-untitled gangster film with Suriya. She also has H Vinoth’s political action drama, which marks the last film of Thalapathy Vijay, before he turns a full-time politician.