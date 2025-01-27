Aamir Khan reveals that the climax of Sitaare Zameen Par was shot in Gujarat

Aamir Khan, who attended the Republic Day 2025 celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, took a moment to share updates about his upcoming projects

Aamir Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Aamir Khan, who attended the Republic Day 2025 celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, took a moment to share updates about his upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par', titled 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

While speaking to the media about his surreal experience at the 2025 Republic Day celebrations, Aamir was asked if any of his upcoming projects would be filmed in the state. Khan revealed that the climax of Sitaare Zameen Par was shot in Vadodara, Gujarat.

He said, "The sequel to Taare Zameen Par is Sitaare Zameen Par, and the climax of that movie was shot in Vadodara."

After 16 years, Khan has reunited with actor Darsheel Safary, who portrayed the young Ishaan in 'Taare Zameen Par'. Reflecting on his long connection with the state, Khan also shared how Gujarat has changed over the years.

"When I was young, many of my father's films were shot in Gujarat. I was very small at that time, so I would come here. Today, all those memories have come rushing back," he said.

Khan also mentioned how much the city of Vadodara had transformed, noting, "There have been a lot of changes in Vadodara. There are many luxurious buildings now, and the roads have improved significantly. When I first came here, I was probably around 12 years old. A lot of changes have taken place in this area since then."

While discussing Gujarat's rich filmmaking history, Khan expressed his enthusiasm for future film projects in the region.

"Gujarat has been closely associated with filmmaking for a long time. It is a very vibrant place, with a strong connection to cinema, culture, and art. From the film industry's side, we would definitely love to come here and shoot," he said.

Regarding his upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', which follows the story of Ishaan's journey, Khan, in an event said that the film is set to release by the end of this year, aiming for a Christmas debut.

"My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," he said.

In addition to his acting role, Aamir Khan is producing 'Sitaare Zameen Par', and the film is expected to feature Genelia in a pivotal role.

