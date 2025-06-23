Breaking News
Aamir Khan to attend special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for Olympics and Paralympics champions

Aamir Khan to attend special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for Olympics and Paralympics champions

Updated on: 23 June,2025 10:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A special screening of Aamir Khan's latest sports drama is to be held for the Olympics and Paralympics champions today. The screening will be attended by Aamir himself as well

Aamir Khan to attend special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for Olympics and Paralympics champions

Aamir Khan to attend Sitaare Zameen Par screening for the Olympics and Paralympics champions

Aamir Khan to attend special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for Olympics and Paralympics champions
Sitaare Zameen Par has finally hit the screen amid much anticipation. The film has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience ever since its release. The response is also evident in the box office earnings of the film. The slice-of-life film offers a perfect blend of love, laughter, and happiness. While the film is garnering tremendous praise from the audience, a special screening of the sports drama film will be held for the Olympic and Paralympic champions. Notably, Aamir Khan will be attending the event today.

Aamir Khan to attend special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for the Olympics and Paralympics champions


Sitaare Zameen Par is a tale filled with love, laughter, and happiness. The makers have organised several special screenings of the movie before it release for notable personalities and celebrities, so that everyone gets to see the movie, which promotes a significant message. Likewise, Sitaare Zameen Par will have a special screening for the Olympic and Paralympic champions today.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Aamir Khan will be attending the screening and enjoying the film with the champions, and will witness the champions enjoy his film

About Sitaare Zameen Pa

Sitaare Zameen Par is made under the Aamir Khan Productions banner. The film proudly introduces 10 rising stars, namely, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film is helmed by renowned director R. S. Prasanna, who previously directed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The filmmaker has now collaborated with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par, which is the spiritual successor of the 2008 fil Taare Zameen Par. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by District Updates (@districtupdates)

Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with the 10 rising stars. The film is about specially-abled kids and a basketball coach who is punished with training them. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya while the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka. The film was released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Sitaare Zameen Par aamir khan Genelia Deshmukh bollywood news Entertainment News

