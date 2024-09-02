Superstar Aamir Khan video called wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she returned to India from the Paris Olympics 2024. The 'Dangal' star congratulated her for her historic victory at the semifinal match in the women's 50 kg category

Aamir Khan speaks to Vinesh Phogat

Aamir Khan video calls wrestler Vinesh Phogat, netizens wonder if 'Dangal 2' is on the cards

Superstar Aamir Khan recently spoke to wrestler Vinesh Phogat on a video call. Visuals of their interaction are doing the rounds on social media. The actor had earlier made a blockbuster film titled 'Dangal' based on the life of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita. Vinesh is the niece of Mahavir Phogat. This interaction between the actor and wrestler could not help netizens wonder if the superstar will be making a film on Vinesh's life.

Vinesh Phogat recently returned to India after participating in the Paris Olympics 2024. She made history with her victory in the semifinals. However, ahead of the finals, she was disqualified for being overweight by 100 gms in the women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling.

Aamir Khan video called Phogat and congratulated her for her victory in the semifinals of Paris Olympics 2024 and praised her strength and courage.

Sharing the photos, a fan page wrote on Instagram, "Good touch from Aamir Khan. Over a video call, he congratulated Vinesh Phogat for her stupendous fight in Paris. Reminded her that her three fights were proof of her champion mentality. Former wrestler Kripa Shankar (also in the pic), who was mentor for the actors of Dangal."

Vinesh Phogat to continue her fight:

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the 50-kg final match in the recent Paris Olympics, was honoured with a gold medal by the Sarvkhap Panchayat in Rohtak after her return to the country.

“My fight has not ended, it has rather just begun. The fight for our daughters’ honour has just started. We said the same thing during our sit-in,” Ms. Phogat said, addressing an event organised to felicitate her.

On the other hand, Vinesh was part of the agitation by wrestlers, mostly from Haryana, against the then Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment last year.

“When I could not play in Paris, I thought I was very unfortunate but after returning to India and experiencing all the love and support here, I feel that I am very fortunate,” she said.

Phogat said such a gesture will also encourage other women sportspersons that their communities are there to support them even in their lean phase. “I will forever be indebted for this honour which is above any medal,” she added.