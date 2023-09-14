According to reports, south cinema's beloved star, Sai Pallavi and Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan have kickstarted shooting for Sunil Pandey's next

South cinema's beloved star, Sai Pallavi, renowned for her remarkable contributions to Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films, is now setting her sights on the glitzy world of Hindi cinema. This captivating revelation comes after the actress has already clinched four prestigious Filmfare awards down South, solidifying her status as a true cinematic treasure.

According to an exclusive report by Filmfare, the enchanting Sai Pallavi is all set to grace the silver screen in a Hindi film produced under the illustrious Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner. But the excitement doesn't end there. Sharing the screen with her will be none other than Junaid Khan, the talented son of Bollywood maestro Aamir Khan. The project, which is currently shrouded in mystery with an untitled status, is already generating immense buzz across the entertainment industry.

Aamir Khan was last seen the movie Laal Singh Chaddha along side Kareena Kapoor. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film is released on 11 August.

This much-anticipated movie, directed by the talented Sunil Pandey, is shaping up to be a love story. Not long ago, rumour mills were abuzz with news of Junaid Khan working on the Hindi remake of the Tamil-language film Love Today also emerged. The film will reportedly also feature Khushi Kapoor who is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies this year. The project has not been announced as yet.



But that's not all! As reported by ETimes, Junaid Khan is already in full swing, preparing for this exciting cinematic venture alongside Sai Pallavi. The chemistry between these two promising talents is a recipe for on-screen magic, and fans are eager to witness their electrifying performances.