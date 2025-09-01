Breaking News
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT release: When and where to watch Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s film

Updated on: 01 September,2025 05:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Set against a rich backdrop of music and ambition, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan explores how love transcends perception — celebrating the invisible bonds that tie us together

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT release: When and where to watch Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s film

A still from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a heartwarming romantic comedy that blends soulful emotion with playful charm. Inspired by Ruskin Bond’s The Eyes Have It, the film follows the tender and often humorous journey of Jahaan (Vikrant Massey), a gifted blind musician, and Saba (Shanaya Kapoor, in her debut), a spirited aspiring actress chasing her dreams. Their chance encounter on a train sparks an unexpected connection, one not built on sight, but on shared dreams, heartfelt moments, and a delightful push-and-pull chemistry that’s as funny as it is touching.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan available on OTT

Set against a rich backdrop of music and ambition, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan explores how love transcends perception — celebrating the invisible bonds that tie us together. With Zain Khan Durrani in a pivotal supporting role, and a soul-stirring soundtrack by Vishal Mishra, featuring vocals by Vishal Mishra, Jubin Nautiyal, and Asees Kaur, the film promises to resonate deeply with audiences. Set to premiere on ZEE5 on 5th September, this vibrant story invites you to experience love, laughter, and life's surprises — all through the lens of its powerful message: Dil Se Dekho.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan available on OTT



Set against a rich backdrop of music and ambition, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan explores how love transcends perception — celebrating the invisible bonds that tie us together. With Zain Khan Durrani in a pivotal supporting role, and a soul-stirring soundtrack by Vishal Mishra, featuring vocals by Vishal Mishra, Jubin Nautiyal, and Asees Kaur, the film promises to resonate deeply with audiences. Set to premiere on ZEE5 on 5th September, this vibrant story invites you to experience love, laughter, and life’s surprises — all through the lens of its powerful message: Dil Se Dekho.


Vikrant and Shanaya share excitement

Vikrant Massey said, “Playing Jahaan in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. He may not see the world like others do, but he feels it with rare depth—and that really moved me. There’s a quiet strength and vulnerability in him that stayed with me. Working with Shanaya was effortless; our bond brought a natural honesty to Jahaan and Saba’s story. At its heart, this film is a reminder that love isn’t about appearances—it’s about connection, compassion, and courage. I’m truly excited for audiences to experience it.”

Shanaya Kapoor said, “When Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan came to me, it felt like the right story to begin my journey with. Playing Saba - an aspiring, fearless artist navigating her own path was both challenging and rewarding. I connected deeply with her passion and individuality. Vikrant Massey’s support and generosity on set made it easier to bring Saba to life. I’m really looking forward to audiences discovering this story when it begins streaming.”

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5, said, “At ZEE5, we’re committed to bringing emotionally rich and refreshingly unconventional stories to our audiences. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a timely addition — a heartfelt rom-com that offers a fresh take on love and human connection.”

