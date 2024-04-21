Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Abhay Deol gets face painted for his upcoming Bun Tikki says this is getting out of hand
<< Back to Elections 2024

Abhay Deol gets face painted for his upcoming 'Bun Tikki', says "this is getting out of hand"

Updated on: 21 April,2024 05:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Earlier, Abhay shared a picture with his co-stars Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman along with a sweet note

Abhay Deol gets face painted for his upcoming 'Bun Tikki', says

Picture Courtesy/Abhay Deol's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Abhay Deol gets face painted for his upcoming 'Bun Tikki', says "this is getting out of hand"
x
00:00

Abhay Deol, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Bun Tikki', got his face painted for the film.


Taking to Instagram, Abhay treated fans with new update from his upcoming movie. He shared series of photos flaunting his makeup with goofy expressions.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)


Sharing the images, he wrote, "Face paint for my film, "Bun Tikki". This is getting out of hand!

The image captured Abhay with purple eyeshadow and cheekbones heavily contoured.

Recently, Abhay treated fans with a selfie featuring himself and crew at the back.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Last day last shot. Gonna miss this crew."

Earlier, Abhay shared a picture with his co-stars Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman along with a sweet note.

He recalled being an underconfident and bullied child.

The note read, "I was quite the under confident, under achieving, bullied child. No one had any expectations of me and neither did I inspire confidence from anyone. But that's the beauty of life, anything is possible, so don't stop learning. Now here I am, working with these two legends, @thezeenataman and @azmishabana18, pictured here along with my director @farazarifansari who is not a legend, (yet!)."

He added, "Believe in yourself, validate yourself, it's the internal that influences the external. Only you can put yourself down, or up, don't give that power away to anyone. Our film "Bun Tikki" is almost over, and like me, it's a little film that dares to dream big. So can you! Thank you @farazarifansari, for believing in me."

The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Productions. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

abhay deol bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK