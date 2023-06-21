Abhay Deol, Neha Dhupia would love a sequel for 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local'

Abhay treated fans with a dancing picture of himself with Deol brothers on Monday. Neha Dupia took to the comment section to remind him of their film Ek Challis Ki Last Local

Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia. Pics/Yogen Shah

Over the weekend, Abhay Deol danced his heart out at his nephew Karan Deol's wedding and even shared a picture of himself with cousin brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol on his social media, having the most fun at the big fat Indian wedding. Videos of him giving a solo performance at Karan Deol's sangeet is also going viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

Abhay treated fans with a dancing picture of himself with Deol brothers on Monday. On Abhay's picture Neha commented, "The most I have seen u dance after ek challis."

To which Abhay responded, "@nehadhupia hahahah true that! Let's make part 2 luv."

Neha again replied back, "@abhaydeol and why not!"

Given their adorable pairing that we got to see 15 years ago, a sequel of that underrated gem would be a treat for all their fans for sure. Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia starrer 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' was released in 2007. The film is a comedy centered around Nilesh and Madhu's comic thriller about two people who miss the last local train and how missing of their train changes their course of lives forever.

Abhay Deol was last seen in the Netflix series 'Trial By Fire' based on the struggle of parents to get justice for their kids who died in the Uphaar fire.

In the 17 years that he has spent in the film industry, Deol says he has consciously chosen unsafe, anti-mainstream projects like this one, to satisfy his creative juices. “Money and fame were never driving factors. I had a hate relationship with fame, because I grew up around it, and saw the toll it took on people. Hence, I made these choices that are termed risqué or unconventional," he told Mid-day in an interview earlier this year.

Deol claims to have sought vulnerability over desirability in each role. “A lot of what we do revolves around looking good, and coming across as desirable. This only takes you so far. [If I took on roles] which were about looking desirable, then I would focus on physical training. But, for me, it is a character’s vulnerability that I wanted to carry. We are fortunate that we get to inhabit other people’s sentiments and spaces. In your character’s evolution, [you learn a lot about] the human psyche.”