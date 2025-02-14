Breaking News
Abhay Verma: 'Pehla Nasha 2.0 is an ode to my idol Aamir sir in my own little way

Updated on: 14 February,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Top

The song is composed by Amaal Mallik and crooned by Armaan Malik and Pragati Nagpal. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag

Abhay Verma. Pic/Instagram

Actor Abhay Verma, who is known for his work in superhit movie 'Munjya' and 'The Family Man', has said the music video of his song 'Pehla Nasha 2.0' is an ode to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.
 
'Pehla Nasha 2.0' was released this week to the delight of legions of music lovers. 


The video features Abhay and Pragati Nagpal that perfectly captures the spirit of first love and pays tribute to Aamir Khan's 1992 blockbuster 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'.


Talking about the song, Abhay Verma said, "'Pehla Nasha' is not just a song. It has been like a love language for me. It's an ode to my idol Aamir sir in my own little way. It was an absolute honour to recreate what these legends had done in a responsible and respectful way and I feel more than fortunate to present this tribute as the face of the song."


Pragati Nagpal, singer and featuring artist in the music video, whose fresh voice adds a new dimension to the song made popular by Udit Narayan and Sadhna Sargam, shares these sentiments. 

She said, "The tunes of the nostalgic nineties still play on in our memories. Singing for 'Pehla Nasha 2.0' was like revisiting the magic of that era. I had such a great time singing this melody and performing the video with Abhay who shares my passion for vintage hits."

The song is composed by Amaal Mallik and crooned by Armaan Malik and Pragati Nagpal. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag.

The song has been released by India's leading music label Saregama.

