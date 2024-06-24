Munjya was made within a budget of Rs 30 crore. The film has grossed Rs 103 crore in just three weeks of its release with a nett of Rs 87.31 crore.

Munjya has grossed over Rs 100 cr at the box office

Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh starrer Munjya has become the first sleeper hit of the year to enter the 100-crore club. The horror-comedy, made in a budget of Rs 30 crores, has crossed Rs 100 crore in three weeks.

The official Instagram account of production house Maddock Films shared the news and wrote, "Munjya laughs and scares its way to 100 Cr! Thank you for the historic third weekend. We couldn’t have done it without you! Book your tickets now."

The film stars Abhay Verma, Sharvari, and Mona Singh in the lead. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya was made within a budget of Rs 30 crore. The film has grossed Rs 103 crore in just three weeks of its release with a nett of Rs 87.31 crore. This makes it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2024, after Fighter, Shaitaan, Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Munjya is unstoppable and unshakeable... Continues to gallop triumphantly for the third consecutive week, despite multiple films in the marketplace. #Munjya has set its sights on ₹100 cr, but faces a mighty opponent this Thursday [#Kalki2898AD], which can obstruct its dream run... In fact, the journey [from Thursday onwards] will be dependent on the response that #Kalki2898AD generates."

#Munjya is unstoppable and unshakeable... Continues to gallop triumphantly for the third consecutive week, despite multiple films in the marketplace.#Munjya has set its sights on ₹ 💯 cr, but faces a mighty opponent this Thursday [#Kalki2898AD], which can obstruct its dream… pic.twitter.com/waAunIW4dn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2024

The horror-comedy directed by debutant Aditya Sarpotdar has proven to be a big surprise at the box office. Despite no A-list cast and limited pre-release promotion, the film has managed to attract a sizeable audience. Over the first weekend, the film saw tremendous growth by word-of-mouth publicity.