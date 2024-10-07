Singer Abhijeet Sawant, who rose to fame as the first winner of the widely acclaimed TV reality show 'Indian Idol', celebrates his birthday on October 7

All the 1990s kids are undoubtedly well-acquainted with the immense popularity of singer Abhijeet Sawant, who rose to fame as the first winner of the widely acclaimed TV reality show 'Indian Idol'. He celebrates his birthday on October 7. While Abhijeet continues to work in the music arena, we couldn’t help but revisit his music video for 'Lafzon Mein' which featured Tamannaah Bhatia.

When Tamannaah Bhatia featured in Abhijeet Sawant’s music video

It was in 2005 when Abhijeet's breakthrough captivated the hearts of millions across India. Known for his soul-stirring voice and emotive renditions, Abhijeet has remained an adored figure in the music industry. 'Lafzon Mein' is an iconic song from Abhijeet's debut album titled 'Aapka Abhijeet Sawant'. This beautiful love song featured actress Tamannaah Bhatia opposite him. The poignant track, with lyrics penned by the renowned lyricist Sameer and music composed by Biddu, touched souls and became a timeless melody that still resonates with the audience even after almost two decades.

Abhijeet Sawant recreates 'Lafzon Mein’ with Mayur Jumani

Recently Abhijeet collaborated with talented YouTuber and music producer Mayur Jumani to recreate a mesmerising version of 'Lafzon Mein'. The recreated version showcases the versatility of both artistes. Mayur expressed feeling overwhelmed by the opportunity to recreate a song that received immense love from everyone. Having previously collaborated with notable names in the music industry like Kailash Kher, Mayur has become one of the most sought-after names in the field.

The latest rendition of 'Lafzon Mein' bridges the generational gap, captivating the hearts of both old and young music enthusiasts. All in all, the latest rendition of 'Lafzon Mein' not only strikes a chord with the younger generation but also brings back nostalgia for music lovers. The song still receives the same love from the audience as it did back in 2005. Adored by people of all ages, fans are eager to see more collaborations between Abhijeet and Mayur in the future.

Abhijeet Sawant’s work front

Abhijeet Sawant was the first runner-up as Suraj Chavan lifted the trophy for Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. Abhijeet got married in 2007 to Shilpa Sawant. In 2008, Abhijeet and Shilpa participated in the dance show 'Nach Baliye'. Together, the couple now has two beautiful kids, Sameera and Ahaana Sawant. Sawant has dabbled in acting as well. His roles in the films 'Lottery' and 'Tees Maar Khan' proved his range on both the big and small screens.