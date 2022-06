Abhimanyu Dassani: KK's voice had the power to transport listeners to another world

Describing the power of KK's vocals, he further mentioned, "You can even call it (the track) a timeless classic because of the voice of KK sir, which could transport you into that world with all those emotions"

Abhimanyu Dassani. Pic/Yogen Shah

As the world bid adieu to playback singer KK after his untimely demise, Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Dassani spoke about the singer's importance in his life and how KK had the power to teleport a listener to a different world altogether.

Sharing his feelings for the singer and his craft, Abhimanyu, who awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Nikamma', said, "A couple of days ago Weaver speaking about 'Yaaron - Rockford', the song 'Yaaron' is one of the most soulful songs about friendship that I can remember."

Describing the power of KK's vocals, he further mentioned, "You can even call it (the track) a timeless classic because of the voice of KK sir, which could transport you into that world with all those emotions."

Show full article