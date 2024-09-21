Abhishek Bachchan's ‘Be Happy’ is a captivating dance drama that follows a unique and heartwarming journey of a single father and his wise-beyond-her-year-old daughter

'Be Happy' poster

On International Daughter’s Day 2024, Prime Video unveiled an exciting first glimpse of the eagerly awaited Original movie ‘Be Happy’. This captivating dance drama follows a unique and heartwarming journey of a single father and his wise-beyond-her-year-old daughter. ‘Be Happy’ features a talented and versatile cast featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, and Inayat Verma in pivotal roles.

All set to waltz right into your hearts! 💃❤️#BeHappyOnPrime, Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/ARGIWYd298 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 21, 2024

About Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’

The streaming service unveiled the first look of the film with an eye-catching poster featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma, that showcases the father-daughter duo performing a contemporary dance move, highlighting the film’s dance-centric theme. ‘Be Happy’ beautifully captures the bond between a devoted single father and his wise and witty daughter, who dreams of performing on the country’s biggest dance reality show. The poignant story follows Shiv Rastogi, played by Abhishek Bachchan, a father who goes to great lengths to fulfill his daughter's dreams.

Director Remo D’Souza says ‘Be Happy’ is a heartfelt story

“Be Happy is a heartfelt story about a single father and his remarkable journey to help fulfill his daughter’s dream of performing on India’s biggest dance reality show. I am delighted to offer our viewers a first look with a beautiful poster that exemplifies the father-daughter bond that is the foundation of the story, and what better day to do it than today – International Daughter’s Day,” said Remo D’Souza, Director.

“I strongly believe that viewers will connect with the emotional yet light-hearted narrative, and I look forward to audiences across the world to see this heartwarming story when it premieres soon on Prime Video.”

“We want to bring fresh, authentic, relatable stories that not just entertain our diverse viewers, but also to resonate with them at a deeper level”, said Nikhil Madhok, Head of India Originals at Prime Video India.

“On the occasion of Daughter’s Day, we’re thrilled to share the first look of our upcoming Original Movie Be Happy, a powerful tale of a father’s resilience for his daughter’s dreams. This movie marks our first collaboration with Remo D’Souza and Lizelle Remo D’Souza, who have crafted this story into an emotionally rich experience that will certainly captivate audiences globally when it premieres on Prime Video soon.”

Produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under the banner of Remo D’Souza Entertainment Production and directed by Remo D’Souza, ‘Be Happy’ also stars Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in supporting roles.