Abhishek Banerjee joins Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming courtroom drama 'Section 84'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee joins the legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan in courtroom drama Section 84

Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta’s next film, a courtroom drama thriller, ‘Section 84’, in association with Jio Studios, stars the legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Joining the cast now is the very versatile Abhishek Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee expressed his excitement about working with Mr. Bachchan and collaborating with Ribhu Dasgupta. ‘Section 84 is my moment of EKLAVYA meeting his DRONACHARYA. When I knew nothing about acting, I only knew one name, AMITABH BACHCHAN. From a boy who's hypnotised by him to actually getting the opportunity to stand alongside him in one frame, life has truly completed a circle for me. This is what dreams are made of, as the Bachchan mania continues for me. This time I am a part of it !! Thank you thank you Ribhu sir, you have no idea how my younger self is filled with joy to experience the mania with you. We've all been struck for years now!’

Recently, the makers also announced Diana Penty in one of the key roles.

‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

’Section 84’ is Amitabh Bachchan and Ribhu Dasgupta's third collaboration, following the TV show psychological thriller series ’Yudh’ and the mystery thriller film ‘Te3n’ which was an adaptation of the South Korean film ‘Montage’.

Abhishek Banerjee was recently seen in the action drama television series ‘Rana Naidu’ helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. The series also features Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Gaurav Chopra, Surveen Chawla, and Priya Banerjee in key roles. The series was released on Netflix in Telugu and Hindi. Banerjee played the role of Rana Naidu's brother in the series.

Actor has acted in several Bollywood films like Stree (2018), Dream Girl (2019), and Bhediya (2022).