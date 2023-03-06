Abhishek Banerjee’s 'Jaffa' from 'Rana Naidu' redefines fierce like never before

After a long wait, Abhishek Banerjee’s highly anticipated venture 'Rana Naidu' has been released and we can not have enough of him. Banerjee will be working alongside other star actors like Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Suhcitra Pillai and Rajesh Jais

Pic/ Abhishek Banerjee's Instagram

Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee is one of the most sought-after actors in India today and his performance in his films has spoken for him several times. Rose to fame after playing the role of 'Jana' in 'Stree', the actor has maintained a streak of successful deliveries by giving back-to-back noteworthy performances. Every time we watch him on screen, we only wish to see more of him.

Now after a long wait, Abhishek Banerjee’s highly anticipated venture 'Rana Naidu' has been released and we can not have enough of him. Banerjee will be working alongside other star actors like Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Suhcitra Pillai and Rajesh Jais.

Also read:

Taking to social media, the actor drops a clip from 'Rana Naidu' where he is seen playing the character of ‘Jaffa’. Looking extremely different from the other characters he has played so far, his demeanor, his style, and dialogue delivery makes him stand apart. Banerjee is one of those gems who plays off-the-grid characters and nobody can even come close to what he does & how he portrays. Going by his looks, his hair a newly curled, and his beard makes him look even more intense and is a new page from Banerjee’s acting book. In the caption, he wrote “It's a battle of the bumps! Watch Rana and Naga go head to head in #RanaNaidu on March 10, only on @netflix_in 🔥”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

Prior to this, Abhishek Banerjee was last seen playing the role of Janaradhan in Bhediya where the audience showered enormous amount of love on him. Many called him the show stealer and were completely impressed by him in the film. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Bhediya’ and will be seen in Dream Girl 2, Stree 2, Apurva, amongst many others.