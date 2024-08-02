Breaking News
Akshay Kumar: I will keep on working till they shoot me down

Updated on: 02 August,2024 03:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

At the trailer launch of Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar spoke about the reaction of critics after back-to-back flops. He said that he will never stop working

Akshay Kumar (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Actor Akshay Kumar, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film 'Khel Khel Mein', has spoken about facing failure and emphasised that he will keep working until they have to shoot him down.


During the trailer launch, Akshay addressed recent setbacks, saying, "Four to five films did not work. I get messages like ‘Sorry yaar, don’t worry’. I have not died. I receive messages that feel like obituaries. A journalist even wrote, ‘Don’t worry, you will be back'. I replied, ‘Where have I gone?’ ”



The actor asserted his commitment to his career, stating that he is here and will always work “no matter what”.


"I am here, and I will always work, no matter what anyone says. You have to wake up, go exercise, and then go to work. Whatever I earn, I earn on my own... I will keep working until they have to shoot me down,” Akshay concluded.

About Khel Khel Mein trailer: 

Akshay took to Instagram to share the exciting trailer with his fans and captioned the post, "Khel khel mein dosti aur pyaar ka rang chadega, masti aur mazaak, sab kuch milega! #KhelKhelMein trailer out now. Khel Khel Mein releasing in cinemas on 15th August 2024."

 
 
 
 
 
The over-three-minute trailer begins with a group of friends and their partners gathering for a game night. The ladies discuss how every man has secrets and a "boys' group". The trailer then shows Vaani Kapoor’s character suggesting a game where phones become "public property," and anyone who loses must share their messages with everyone present.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per the statement.

'Khel Khel Mein', directed by Mudassar Aziz, is an official adaptation of the Italian comedy thriller 'Perfect Strangers' and is scheduled for release on August 15. The film will face a clash with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree and John Abraham's 'Vedaa' at the box office.

(with inputs from agencies)

