Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who turned 35 on Thursday, celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming film 'Daldal'. She also had a celebration with her close friends after shoot. The actress has now shared pictures from her celebration on social media.

In one of the pictures, Bhumi can be seen sporting a black sexy outfit and striking a cool pose in it. The actress who is known for her bold fashion aced her birthday look in this all-black look.

In another picture, she is seen in khakhi pant and shirt from the sets of 'Daldal'. She is seen making a wish in front of her birthday cake as the team of the film celebrate her birthday.

In an interview with IANS on her birthday, Bhumi said, “I brought in my birthday on set. I cut my cake at 12 with friends and family and everybody from my set, from my Daldal set and it was incredible because that's my happy place and it just felt like the right start to my new year".

“Otherwise I'm just gonna spend the day at home with my mother, with my family and just people that love me,” the actress added.

Asked if she is big on birthday parties or if she likes time with her family on her big day, Bhumi said, “So this year my birthday is going to be different because usually I'm very very big on birthday parties.”

“I love going all out, I love celebrating my birthday but this year I've kept it very easy, simple, just like me with my closest friends and people that I really really love. Gonna eat one massive, large, phenomenal meal and just keeping it easy.”

Talking about her upcoming web series 'Daldal', Bhumi will play the challenging role of a cop. Written by Priya Saggi, Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza and Hussain Haidry, the series will bring to life Vish Dhamija's fictional detective, DCP Rita Ferreira.

Based on Dhamija's second novel, 'Bhendi Bazaar', 'Daldal' follows Fereira as she sets out to catch a serial killer, even as she grapples with her past traumas and present demons.