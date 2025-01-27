Comedian and actor Sunil Grover took a holy dip in the river Ganga at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The actor also shared a video from his holy dip experience

Sunil Grover at Mahakumbh 2025

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has joined a host of devotees in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh to witness the Mahakumbh 2025 and seek blessings. The actor also took to his Instagram handle to share a video from his trip to the holy destination. He also followed the ritual of taking a dip in the holy river Ganga. It is said that ones sins are washed away by taking a dip in the pious river.

Sunil Grover takes a dip in Ganga

Sunil Grover experienced a deeply spiritual moment as he took a dip in the holy waters. On Monday, Sunil took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of him showing immersed in the water, and he expressed his feelings of gratitude and awe in his caption.

For the caption, he wrote, “Divine, Celestial, Godly. Devine to be here at the Mahakumbh 2025. Feeling blessed to take a much awaited dip. So many Sadhu, Sant, Rishi, Muni, Mahatma have been coming here for thousands of years in the same water. I feel full, complete. Gratitude to each and everyone who helped me to reach here. Jai ho!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

He also added Amit Trivedi’s popular song 'Jaikal Mahakal' to the video.

Previously, other celebrities such as Guru Randhawa, Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupam Kher, among others, took part in this spiritual mela. Randhawa posted a video of himself taking a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, while Mamta Kulkarni was bestowed with the title of "Mahamandleshwar" by the Kinnar Akhara.

Anupam Kher posted a clip of himself taking the holy dip and captioned it, “Life became successful by taking bath in Ganga in Mahakumbh!! Reached the place where Mother Ganga, Jamuna and Saraswati meet for the first time. While praying, tears themselves started flowing from the eyes. Look at the coincidence! The same thing happened exactly one year ago today, on the day of Pran Pratishthan in Ayodhya! Jai Sanatan Dharma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

About Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, commenced on January 13 with the 'Pavitra Snan' and celebrated its second day on Makar Sankranti, coinciding with the 'Amrit Snan.'

The festival will conclude on February 26, Maha Shivratri. Upcoming sacred bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Magh Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivratri).

Despite the harsh winter, thousands of devotees have been thronging the Triveni Sangam to partake in this sacred tradition. As of now, over 10 crore devotees have taken the holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, marking an unprecedented turnout at the Mahakumbh.