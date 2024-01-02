Ahead of the release of their Marathi film Panchak, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene sought blessings at the Siddhivinayak temple

Madhuri Dixit with her family. Pic/ANI

Listen to this article Madhuri Dixit visits Siddhivinayak temple with family ahead of 'Panchak' release x 00:00

Actor Madhuri Dixit visited Siddhivinayak Temple with her Dr Shriram Nene and sons Arin-Ryan to offer prayers and seek blessings of Bappa for her upcoming film Marathi film 'Panchak', ahead of its theatrical release. In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Madhuri can be seen wearing a floral anarkali suit while Shriram Nene opted for a red kurta set for the occasion. A huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous actress who has been a part of the Hindi film industry since the 1980s.

Talking about the film, 'Panchak' stars Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others. The film's core subject is around Addinath's character's quest to seek a common platform amidst turmoil, challenging old ideas, and offering a novel viewpoint to the plot. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Konkan, ‘Panchak’ takes on the genre of dark comedy, delving into the themes of superstition and the fear of death. 'Panchak', which will be released on January 5. The film has been written and directed by Rahul Awate and Jayant Jathar. Madhuri and Dr Shriram Nene have produced the film under their production house RnM Moving Pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Talking about the same, Dixit and Nene said in a joint statement, “The idea of Panchak is very simple. Superstitions can overwhelm us, and drive us to unreasonable fear, putting us in absurd situations. ”We are very excited about producing this movie and have worked hard to assemble an outstanding cast and crew that will hopefully give audiences a much-needed dose of humour. We can’t wait to showcase the film to the audiences,” they added.

Recently, Madhuri was honoured with the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). On receiving this special honour, Madhuri said, "I am very honoured to receive this award. These types of awards always encourage and motivate us to do more good works."

She was last seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding. The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

(with inputs from ANI)