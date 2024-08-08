Rajpal Yadav, who is well-known for his comic roles in films such as 'Hungama', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', and 'Chup Chup Ke' met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Actor Rajpal Yadav on Wednesday, met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the State Secretariat in Dehradun.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami spoke about the potential for film shooting in Uttarakhand.

He said, "There are immense possibilities of film shooting in the state. The government is continuously working to promote film shooting in the state. For this, a provision of subsidy has also been introduced on film production in Uttarakhand."

Yadav is well-known for his comic roles in films such as 'Hungama', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', and 'Chup Chup Ke.'

The actor will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which is helmed by Anees Bazmee and stars Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

