Senior actor Ranjeet expresses joy as he welcomes his son Jeeva into Bollywood with his debut in 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Updated on: 23 November,2022 05:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is all set to release on 16th December on Disney + Hotstar

Picture Courtesy/Ranjeet's Instagram account


One of the most celebrated icons of Bollywood, Ranjeet celebrates the Bollywood debut of his son, Jeeva with a cute caption. Jeeva marks his debut into Bollywood in Dharma Productions’ ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ directed by Shashank Kaithan.


Ranjeet took to his Instagram sharing the character poster of his son Jeeva’s debut film, ‘Govinda Naam Mera.’ He posted the picture with caption, “Ab mera beta, Govinda ke bade problem ka beta.” To which Jeeva had a hilarious response with, “@ranjeetthegoli don’t ever worry! I promise that I will first and forever be your problem…. Exclusively.” Ranjeet went on to also wish good luck to Shashank Kaithan, the block buster director of ‘Govinda Naam Mera.’



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Ranjeet (@ranjeetthegoli)


Jeeva is excited about his Bollywood debut. He added, “It feels surreal. This is actually happening. ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is a fantastic entertainer for everyone and it features some of the best talents our industry has to offer. It’s an absolute blessing to be part of a Shashank Khaitan directorial in a Dharma Production. This journey gave me the rare opportunity to absorb invaluable experience from the best of our industry for which I will be ever grateful.”

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Jeeva (@just_jeeva)

When asked about his character, Jeeva reluctantly responded with, “All I can say is that, I never thought of ever having to play a character as such, let alone as my debut. To know more, you will just have to wait for December 16th”.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is all set to release on 16th December on Disney + Hotstar.

