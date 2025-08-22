Veteran actor Raza Murad recently shared that he has filed a complaint against his fake death news being spread on the internet. The actor added that he is tired of telling people he is alive, and such false news about celebrities must stop

Veteran actor Raza Murad has reportedly filed an official complaint against the fake news about his death being circulated on the internet. He reportedly filed the complaint at Mumbai's Amboli Police Station on Friday, wherein he alleged that a false social media post claiming he was dead was circulated online. He also said that he was "exhausted" from repeatedly clarifying the rumours. The 74-year-old actor claimed that the " false news " left him deeply disturbed, forcing him to repeatedly clarify that he is alive.

Raza Murad reveals his fake death news is being spread

While talking to ANI, Raza Murad revealed that someone had shared a social media post declaring him dead. He shared that the post even mentioned his date of birth and a "fake date of death," along with a tribute. Murad said, "There are some people who, for reasons I don't understand, seem bothered by my existence. They posted about my death and even offered condolences. They wrote that I had worked for many years, but now no one is there to remember me. They even mentioned my birthday and a fake date of death in that post. This is a very serious matter."

The actor added that he was tired by the constant need to clarify that he was alive, saying, "My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive. This false news has spread everywhere. I am getting calls and messages from across the world. People are even sending me copies of the post."

He went on to call the incident "shameful," and criticised the person behind the rumour. The Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor further added, "Whoever has done this must have a very bad mentality. He appears to be a very small person, someone who has never accomplished anything significant in his life. That is why he enjoys doing such cheap things."

Raza Murad assures legal action

Murad also confirmed that the police are not taking the complaint lightly, saying, "They have accepted my complaint and are filing an FIR. They assured me that they will get to the bottom of this and catch the person responsible. Legal action will be taken against him,."

Raza Murad further added, "This should stop now. It is not only about me. Celebrities are often declared dead while they are still alive. This is wrong, and whoever does this should be punished."