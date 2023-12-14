Breaking News
Mumbai crime: Notorious thief targeting Jain temples arrested by Borivali Police
Six people sentenced to life imprisonment for killing pregnant women in Jalna
Parliament security breach: Shows how serious job condition is in India: Aaditya
Mumbai: 30-year-old man held for molesting minor girl in Andheri
Maharashtra: Police arrest man for abetting suicide of married woman in Bhiwandi
IndiGo loader arrested at Mumbai airport for stealing from check-in luggage
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack post Welcome To The Jungle shoot undergoes angioplasty

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack post 'Welcome To The Jungle' shoot, undergoes angioplasty

Updated on: 14 December,2023 11:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening and was taken to a hospital in Mumbai. The 47-year-old was shooting for an upcoming film the entire day

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack post 'Welcome To The Jungle' shoot, undergoes angioplasty

Shreyas Talpade

Listen to this article
Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack post 'Welcome To The Jungle' shoot, undergoes angioplasty
x
00:00

Actor Shreyas Talpade collapsed after suffering from a heart attack on Thursday evening. The 47-year-old was shooting for his upcoming film 'Welcome To The Jungle' in Mumbai the whole day. The actor, who had to be rushed to the hospital underwent angioplasty at the city’s Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West.


According to a report in Hindustan Times, a source said Talpade was absolutely fine and shot the entire day for the underproduction multi-starrer film, 'Welcome to the Jungle', the whole day. “He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” added the source.


The hospital reportedly confirmed the same saying, "Shreyas Talpade is admitted. He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited."


The film 'Welcome to the Jungle' went on floors on Wednesday in Mumbai. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

Shreyas Talpade is an actor, director, and producer well-known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He is most popularly known for playing Shah Rukh Khan's best friend Pappu master in the 2007 film 'Om Shanti Om' directed by Farah Khan. He made his Bollywood debut in the 2005 film 'Iqbal' directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. He played the role of a deaf and mute youngster aspiring to be a cracker. He gained widespread recognition with his performance in the film. In 2008, he joined the Golmaal franchise with Golmaal Returns. He essayed the role of Laxman who stammers. He was also seen in 'Golmaal 3' and 'Golmaal Again'. He will next be seen playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film 'Emergency' directed by Kangana Ranaut. The actress will be headlining the film as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shreyas talpade heart attack Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK