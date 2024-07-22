Sushmita Sen, who was the first guest on Rhea Chakraborty's YouTube channel for a podcast recalled the time she was schooled by her parents for using the word 'sex'

Sushmita Sen with her father Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who was the first guest on Rhea Chakraborty's YouTube channel for a podcast recalled the time she was schooled by her parents for using the word 'sex' in an interview she did while only 18 years old.

Sushmita shared, “The society was not as open as today. It was like ‘haw.’ Everything was ‘haww’ to the extent that my Maa and Baba had to sit me down and say, ‘There is a lot riding on your shoulders and curb a little bit of what you’re saying. Why use the word ‘sex’ in an interview at 18? Shobhaa De’s writing badly about you.’ And I remember her name coming up specifically, you know, Bengali. Bengalis are considered intellectual. So, it was the intellectual articles that were bothering and not the gossip ones.”

In the same podcast, the ‘Aarya’ star shared that the conversation she had with her girls about sex was very different from what the actress had with her mom.

She said, “The act of sex, I didn’t have to explain (to my daughters). They’re already PhDs (sic), all of them are. My younger one is into biology. So, she will get into terminologies, and I’m like, Okay, can we please keep it very generic? We don’t have to discuss the technicalities of it.”

She went on to say that the only thing that she has repeatedly spoken to them about is, if somebody told them, “It’s the right time or this is not the right thing,” she was not interested in discussing that with her daughter because that’s between them and their friends.

“You figure that out, equate sex with respect in your life,” the actress shared.

“You can explore yourself and your desires, there’s no problem with that. But, in the end, it should not make you feel bad because that’s important. And, don’t do it out of peer pressure. You have to do it because you want that,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the acclaimed thriller drama 'Aarya' which reignited fervent admiration from fans. In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.