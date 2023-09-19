Actor Vikrant Massey expecting first child with wife Sheetal Thakur?

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in 2022 after dating for a long time

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur met on the sets of Broken But Beautiful The couple tied the knot in 2022 They are expecting their first child together

Actor Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur last year in February. Now, one hears the couple is looking forward to welcoming a new family member. According to reports, Sheetal is pregnant and the couple is expected to welcome their first baby soon.

According to a report in ETimes, a source said that Vikrant and Sheetal are thrilled and excited to enter this new phase of their life. However, the couple is yet to make an official statement regarding the same.

Vikrant and Sheetal met on the sets of the ALT Balaji show Broken But Beautiful, in which Virant was one of the main leads. They soon started dating and got engaged in an intimate roka ceremony in November 2019.

Heaping praise on Sheetal, he had said in an interview that his married life has been great. "Yes, there are a lot of things that are different now. I feel a lot different but I married my best friend and couldn't have asked for more," he had said.

As for Sheetal Thakur Massey, she is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi films and web shows. She made her acting debut with the Punjabi film 'Bambukat' in 2016, for which she received the Filmfare Awards Punjabi Best Supporting Actress nomination. She made her Hindi film debut with 'Brij Mohan Amar Rahe' in 2018 alongside Arjun Mathur.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey has several exciting projects lined up. The actor was last seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Mumbaikar' and in 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. He will be seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’, Aditya Nimbalkar’s ‘Sector 36,’ ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ and many more.

Recently, in an interview with mid-day.com, Vikrant spoke about maintaining a balance between mainstream films and heavily content-driven films. "A lot of things have changed. What was not mainstream earlier, is mainstream today. We are evolving at such a rapid pace that what was significant 5 years ago is not significant today. If we talk about an electronic device, in 12 months there are 12 updates. Five years is a long time. You have to constantly update yourself. I think, today - and I also stand by it - content-driven films are also mainstream films. And there are so many so-called mainstream films that haven't worked. What works and doesn't work is a constant battle. I would rather stick to telling good stories and if they are received well then they are mainstream, if not then maybe there are things I need to work on as an actor,” he said.