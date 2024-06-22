Kiara Advani has reacted to the viral clip of her singing 'Raatan Lambiyan' on the grand finale of Indian Idol. She also revealed Sidhartha Malhotra's reaction

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Not long ago, actress Kiara Advani had taken to the stage of Indian Idol finale and sang a song from her film' Shershaah'. Her now husband and then co-star of the film, Sidharth Malhotra was also on the show as a guest. During the episode, Kiara Advani was seen getting on stage and singing the romantic track 'Raataan Lambiyan'. In recent times the clip once again went viral on social media with Kiara's confidence to sing the song on a singing reality show being highlighted.

Kiara, who recently celebrated her 10th year in the film industry recalled the above mentioned incident when she went completely off-tune while singing . To mark her 10 years in the industry, Kiara attended a meet and greet session with her fans in the city. During the meet, she recalled the singing incident and how her husband Sidharth reacted to it.

Recalling it , she said, "It was so bad". To this some of her fans said that it wasn't bad. To which Kiara laughed and said, "Thanks, y'all are my real fans".

She went on to share, "Gaane ke baad, Sidharth told me 'you have guts. Grand finale mai tumne koshish kiya. I said 'mujhe pata nahi tha ki suddenly mera sur off ho jaayega (After the song, Sidharth told me I have guts and that I treid at the grand finale. I said that I didn't know that I would suddenly go off-tune). So I understand, but the thing is do it from your heart and that's what matters".

Kiara Advani made her acting debut in 2014 wit Kabir Sardanand's 'Fugly'. The film was a box office dud. Kiara came into the limelight with her performance in the hit film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. After some more not so popular films, Kiara had a game changer moment with the 2019 anthology 'Lust Stories'. In the same year, she witnessed box office success with 'Kabir Singh' opposite Shahid Kapoor. There was no stopping Kiara thereon as she starred in films like 'Good Newwz', 'Guilty', 'Shershaah', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', and 'Govinda Naam Mera'. She will next be seen in the film 'Game Changer' directed by S Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan.