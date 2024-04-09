Actress Sagarika Ghatge and her husband Zaheer Khan celebrate both Eid and Gudi Padwa in their household, considering it a cherished family tradition

Today is Gudi Padwa, and Eid will be either on April 10 or 11, depending on when the moon is sighted. This timing has brought double the happiness to the family of cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, who's an actress and entrepreneur.

To be part of the Gudi Padwa 2024 festivities, the couple had a chat with Times of India. Sagarika revealed she comes from the royal family of Kagal, which traces its lineage back to Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur. Both Zaheer and Sagarika consider Mumbai their home, and their shared Marathi culture brings them together. What's interesting is how they have a mix of similarities and differences in their food and cultural backgrounds, despite coming from different places.

The couple prefers to stick to tradition and continue their family customs and heritage. Sagarika shared this aspect, “In our house, every occasion is celebrated to the fullest, and Zac and I both like to keep it traditional and not fancy. My mother is here so Zac will see the nicer version of puran poli (smiles). For me, the Gudi has to be the typical bamboo stick and not some gold plated modern looking thing. Aamhala tech pahije, the one I grew up watching. This takes you back in time. I remember as a child when we were living in Kolhapur, I would wait for the Gudi to be dismounted, so I could eat the multi-coloured sakhrechi maal (sugar garland).”

Zaheer and Sagarika were raised in a diverse environment, which influences their beliefs and lifestyle choices. Zaheer talked about this aspect, “I grew up in Shrirampur, where my mom was a teacher in a Marathi school. We looked forward to celebrating Eid, Gudi Padwa and Diwali. I would wake up on Eid, go to the mosque, call friends home and have sheer khurma. Shrirampur is known for Ram Navami celebrations and while growing up, I would go to the temple with my friends, too. After we got married, Sagarika’s father ensured we seek blessings at the Ambabai temple in Kolhapur, Ram Mandir in Kagal as well the dargah which lies adjacent to the mandir. That was their family tradition even before I became a part of it.”