Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Actress Sagarika Ghatge and husband Zaheer Khan celebrate both Eid and Gudi Padwa call it their family tradition
<< Back to Elections 2024

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and husband Zaheer Khan celebrate both Eid and Gudi Padwa, call it their 'family tradition'

Updated on: 09 April,2024 03:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and her husband Zaheer Khan celebrate both Eid and Gudi Padwa in their household, considering it a cherished family tradition

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and husband Zaheer Khan celebrate both Eid and Gudi Padwa, call it their 'family tradition'

Happy Gudi Padwa 2024!

Listen to this article
Actress Sagarika Ghatge and husband Zaheer Khan celebrate both Eid and Gudi Padwa, call it their 'family tradition'
x
00:00

Today is Gudi Padwa, and Eid will be either on April 10 or 11, depending on when the moon is sighted. This timing has brought double the happiness to the family of cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, who's an actress and entrepreneur.


Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan celebrate both Eid and Gudi Padwa 2024


To be part of the Gudi Padwa 2024 festivities, the couple had a chat with Times of India. Sagarika revealed she comes from the royal family of Kagal, which traces its lineage back to Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur. Both Zaheer and Sagarika consider Mumbai their home, and their shared Marathi culture brings them together. What's interesting is how they have a mix of similarities and differences in their food and cultural backgrounds, despite coming from different places.


The couple prefers to stick to tradition and continue their family customs and heritage. Sagarika shared this aspect, “In our house, every occasion is celebrated to the fullest, and Zac and I both like to keep it traditional and not fancy. My mother is here so Zac will see the nicer version of puran poli (smiles). For me, the Gudi has to be the typical bamboo stick and not some gold plated modern looking thing. Aamhala tech pahije, the one I grew up watching. This takes you back in time. I remember as a child when we were living in Kolhapur, I would wait for the Gudi to be dismounted, so I could eat the multi-coloured sakhrechi maal (sugar garland).” 

Zaheer and Sagarika were raised in a diverse environment, which influences their beliefs and lifestyle choices. Zaheer talked about this aspect, “I grew up in Shrirampur, where my mom was a teacher in a Marathi school. We looked forward to celebrating Eid, Gudi Padwa and Diwali. I would wake up on Eid, go to the mosque, call friends home and have sheer khurma. Shrirampur is known for Ram Navami celebrations and while growing up, I would go to the temple with my friends, too. After we got married, Sagarika’s father ensured we seek blessings at the Ambabai temple in Kolhapur, Ram Mandir in Kagal as well the dargah which lies adjacent to the mandir. That was their family tradition even before I became a part of it.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sagarika ghatge zaheer khan bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK