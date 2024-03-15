Actress Sara Ali Khan recently revealed that she was annoyed by other girls copying her namaste and style of wearing Indian outfits for her airport look

Sara Ali Khan has two releases this month. First is a Netflix film titled 'Murder Mubarak' that is currently streaming on the platform. Directed by Homi Adajania, it is a murderer mystery with an interesting multi-starrer. Next she has the historical drama 'Ae Watan Mera Watan' releasing on Prime Video.

The actress who is busy promoting her two films recently spoke about other actors copying her style. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said that she was initially irritated when other girls copied her but soon realized that her audience was doing the calling out on her part.

Sara said, “It used to bother me when I used to think that I was being copied. Like this whole namaste, it’s not like an act. I genuinely greet people like that and suddenly it became a template that every girl was doing.”

She added that she does not get bothered anymore as her audience knows her style. "This wearing Indian clothes at the airport and going with wet hair and all like it used to irritate me when other girls used to do it. But, I realised that my darkshaks (audience) know it’s me. It’s fine, now it doesn’t bother me anymore. They write also, ‘Sara ko copy kar rahi hai.’ (They are copying Sara) Now I find it amusing. Now I’m like accha theek hai been, kar le (Its ok you do it too),” she added.

Sara's big 2024 releases remind her of her debut year:

Sara made her big Bollywood debut in 2018's romantic drama 'Kedarnath' and was seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' that was released back-to-back. Similarly, Sara had two humongous releases this year too, first with Murder Mubarak where she is paired opposite Vijay Varma. While the fresh pair has captivated our hearts with their crackling chemistry, the film also stars a powerful ensemble cast starring Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and many more.

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a historical biographical drama that is all scheduled to release on 21st March streaming exclusively on Amazon prime video. This is the first time we shall see the talented actresses portraying the role of a freedom fighter. We are quite impressed with Sara's look and curious to see her character unfold in the movie.

Having back-to-back releases in almost 7 days Sara pens a heartfelt note which reads, "Genuinely feels like Kedarnath and Simmba all over again. Two movies two diametrically opposite genres and two versions of Sara all in the span of 7 days ".