Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri was rumoured to be dating Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka Sharma's brother and film producer. However, recent developments indicate that Triptii and Karnesh have split up.

Actress Triptii Dimri parts ways with Karnesh Ssharma, say reports. (Pic- Instagram)

Listen to this article Actress Triptii Dimri parts ways with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma, say reports x 00:00

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri was rumoured to be dating Karnesh Ssharma, Anushka Sharma's brother and film producer. Even though they never publicly proclaimed their relationship, the couple won the internet several times with their PDA. Previously, the actress had shared a cute photo with the producer, fuelling the rumours. Triptii Dimri starred in two of Karnesh Ssharma's films, Bulbbul and Qala. However, recent developments indicate that Triptii and Karnesh have split up.

Karnesh Ssharma and Triptii Dimri's split became public after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. The talented actress, who has several intriguing projects in the pipeline, suddenly removed all of her Instagram photos with her rumoured producer boyfriend, fueling speculation. Later, after Karnesh Ssharma deleted Triptii Dimri's character poster from their popular Netflix series Qala and Bulbbul, many reports surmised that they had actually split up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although nothing is known about the reasons for Triptii Dimri and Karnesh Ssharma's split, rumours say that the pair drifted apart owing to differences in viewpoint over time. But we can't draw any conclusions just yet because both the actress and producer have been tight-lipped about their rumoured affair.

The actress, who is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the Hindi film industry, made her acting debut in 2017 with Poster Boys. She received widespread acclaim for her role as Laila in the 2018 film ‘Laila Majnu’. But it was her role in the Netflix horror movie 'Bulbbul' that propelled Triptti Dimri to stardom.

Later, she wowed fans with her acting abilities in 'Qala', a Netflix film in which she played the titular role. Triptii Dimri is all set to return to the big screen after a long stint with the OTT project, ‘Animal’, the upcoming film starring Ranbir Kapoor in which she plays a pivotal role. She is also collaborating with Vicky Kaushal on 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', an upcoming romantic comedy produced by Dharma Productions and Amazon Studios. Whereas Karnesh Ssharma handles the Clean Slate Filmz which he started with his sister, Anushka Sharma. Anushka left the production house in March 2022.