Twinkle Khanna dropped a cryptic post on Instagram on Thursday leaving netizens confused. While she did not provide any context, netizens set out to decode the same

Twinkle Khanna

Listen to this article Twinkle Khanna or Kumar's plus 1, internet decodes author's cryptic post x 00:00

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has netizens confused with her latest post on Instagram. She dropped a post that had her name struck down and replaced by 'Kumar's +1'. The author is married to actor Akshay Kumar. While she did not provide any context to her post, she let the comment section go wild with their guesses.

An Instagram user guessed that Khanna's post is about Delhi's government's notification of women requiring a NOC from their husband to use their maiden surname. The user wrote, "For those who don’t know that from now on a government notification is required by a married women to obtain a no-objection certification from their husbands if they wish to legally change their surnames back to their maiden names which was challenged before the Delhi High Court on Thursday.Welcome to new India".

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile , some thought it was how Khanna was referred to in the pre-wedding invitation of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that was held recently. "Invitation to Ambani’s pre wedding?" asked a user. Akshay Kumar was present for the grand Ambani event in Jamnagar but Twinkle and their kids were missing while most other actors attended the event with their better halves and kids.

"You should never go to that event who addressed you like that," wrote another user.

Not just the post, Twinkle also edited her Instagram display picture with a tag that read 'Kumar's +1' and changed her bio to 'Move over Mrs. Funnybones, say hi to Kumar’s +1'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Meanwhile, Twinkle launched her fourth book in November last year. Titled 'Welcome to Paradise', it is a collection of short stories centered around women at a crossroads in their lives and dealing with themes around marriage, parenthood, death, loneliness and love – all written with Khanna’s trademark humour and wry observations. These stories are, in one way or another, homage to her Ismaili nani and the world she inhabited.

Khanna recently also completed her Masters in Arts from Goldsmith University. Proud husband Akshay Kumar had penned a post for Khanna on Instagram. “Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a super woman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love," he wrote.