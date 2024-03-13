Reuniting with The Kerala Story team for Bastar, Adah discusses how makers tweaked the script to tell story of a female cop battling Maoist insurgency

It isn’t surprising that Adah Sharma has reunited with makers Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen barely a year after The Kerala Story (2023), which became a box-office hit despite being slammed by critics and sections of the audience. However, initially, a reunion was the last thing on their minds. When producer-creative director Shah and director Sudipto Sen set out to make Bastar: The Naxal Story, which focuses on the Maoist movement, they envisioned the film being led by a male protagonist.

“Bastar was written for a male actor. But Vipul ji and Sudipto da were kind enough to change the gender and offer it to me. That was the coolest part. In The Kerala Story, I played a naive victim. Here, I play a powerful character,” begins Sharma. So, what exactly made them change the protagonist to a female character? That’s a question the actor didn’t ask the makers. “I never question a good thing. I thank my stars and am grateful for it,” she smiles.

With Bastar focusing on the Maoist insurgency in the red corridor of Chhattisgarh, Sharma plays an IPS officer countering the revolt. Before the project rolled in October, she went to Chhattisgarh in September as part of her month-long prep. “Some days, I’d meet the officers in their offices, on other days, I would go out in the jungles with them. I also watched videos to understand the nuances in different situations, like when dealing with their subordinates or superiors, in a public function, or during anti-Naxal operations. Meeting the women in the CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force] and learning about the conditions they work in was [eye-opening]. For instance, when they are hiding behind trees for long during an operation, they can’t even step out to relieve themselves because rustling of the leaves under their feet could result in them being shot by the Naxals.” The actor also brushed up on rifle shooting for the role.

She views the film as a tribute to the country and the Armed Forces. “I consider myself lucky that I can live safely thanks to our Armed Forces. This film is about them, about how 76 of our CRPF jawans were killed by the Maoists [in 2010].”