Several reports about Adah Sharma shifting to Sushant Singh Rajput house surfaced earlier this year. Located on the sixth floor of the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West, it's a 4BHK sea-facing apartment. Now, months after she moved into the flat, the actress has shared that she hasn’t bought the apartment but is living there on rent.

Yesterday, Adah attended a press conference in the city where a person inquired whether she had purchased the flat or was staying as a tenant. Clarifying the confusion, Adah shared, "I took that flat on rent. The Rs. 378 crores earned by 'The Kerala Story' (2023) are not mine! Not just me, even my grandmother contributes to it. She argued that since she also resides there, she’ll also pay the rent. My mother doesn’t work, so she doesn’t contribute, but she cooks great food for us."

Adah went on to reveal, "That house belongs to a certain Mr. Lalwani. I believe he’s settled in South Africa. Sushant bhi rent par hi rehta tha. (Even Sushant used to stay in that house on rent.)"

While speaking to 'Bombay Times', she had earlier shared, "It’s only recently that I got some time off and have finally settled in. I have lived in the same house at Pali Hill (Bandra) all my life, and this is the first time I’ve moved out of there. I’m very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones. Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees, and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds.”

Adah Sharma's Work Front:

On the work front, Adah Sharma was recently seen in 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'. Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film was released in theatres on March 15.

Shah and Sudipto’s first collaboration, 'The Kerala Story', emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023 so far. It depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan. She also starred in season 2 of 'Sunflower' co-starring Sunil Grover.