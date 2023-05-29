Breaking News
'Adipurush' new song 'Ram Siya Ram' out, netizens all praises for devotional track of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film

Updated on: 29 May,2023 04:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
With the slow, melodious notes composed by Sachet-Parampara and the heartfelt lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, 'Ram Siya Ram' paints a vivid picture of the deep connection shared between Lord Shri Ram and Goddess Sita

A still from the song, 'Ram Siya Ram' (Pic courtesy: Prabhas/ Instagram)

Makers of the upcoming mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' on Monday unveiled the soulful track 'Ram Siya Ram'. Taking to Instagram, actor Prabhas shared the song and captioned it, "The soul of Adipurush. Ram Siya Ram. #RamSiyaRam full song out now!"



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)



With the slow, melodious notes composed by Sachet-Parampara and the heartfelt lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, 'Ram Siya Ram' paints a vivid picture of the deep connection shared between Lord Shri Ram and Goddess Sita.

As the song unfolds, it showcases the significance of their bond in each other's lives, reminding us of the enduring power of true love and the timeless depth of human emotions.

Soon after the 'Baahubali' actor shared the news, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. "Raam ... Siya Raam... Siya Raam...Jai Jai Ram," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Totally Goosebumps Song Anna." "Jai Shri Ram," a fan wrote.

Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

Recently, the makers also announced that 'Adipurush' will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13. Prabhas expressed his excitement about the premiere and said, "I am honoured that 'Adipurush' will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It is an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation."

"To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, 'Adipurush', reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca," Prabhas further said.

The Prabhas-starrer, much-awaited pan-India film, 'Adipurush' is all set to hit theatres on June 16.

 

