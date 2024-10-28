Aditi Rao Hydari's diverse filmography includes rom-coms, period dramas, and socio-dramas among several others. From London, Paris, New York to her latest release Heeramandi, Aditi has done it all and gracefully

Aditi Rao Hydari

Listen to this article From Padmaavat to Heeramandi, times Aditi Rao Hydari shone on screen x 00:00

Is there anyone who isn't smitten by the gorgeousness of Aditi Rao Hydari? Be it her on-screen aura or off-screen charisma, she makes many go weak in the knee. The actress has an undeniable charm- whether it is her expressions, dance or her dialogues delivery, one is bound to get amazed by the star. She has worked in films across languages in India and is often the first choice for period dramas. As she turns a year older today, we look back at some of her most memorable performances on screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aditi Rao Hydari's diverse filmography includes rom-coms, period dramas, and socio-dramas among several others. From London, Paris, New York to her latest release Heeramandi, Aditi has done it all and gracefully.

Here's looking at Aditi Rao Hydari filmography:

Rockstar

Aditi Rao Hydari played the role of Sheena, a journalist who interviewed Janardan Jakhar and also had key participation in helping him reconnect with Heer (Nargis Fakhri) in Prague.

London, Paris, New York

Aditi headlined London, Paris, New York with Ali Zafar. She played the role of Lalitha Krishnan who met a person named Nikhil in London after missing her connecting flight to New York. The film still holds a special place in the hearts of people who love rom-coms.

Padmaavat

Aditi played the role of Alauddin Khilji's wife Mehrunissa. Fitting perfectly into the space of a grand Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the actress injected grace, elegance, compassion and innocence into the character.

Sammohanam

Aditi portrayed the role of Sameera, a successful film star, who had a troublesome past and it affected her present too. The actress has a strong bond with the camera and the effortlessness that she brings along is wonderful. Sammohanam was one film that mesmerised her fans.

Sufiyum Sujatayum

Aditi played the character of Sujata, a mute Hindu girl who is a Kathak dancer. She fell in love with a Muslim person named Sufi. The film was the tale of Sufi and Sujata's incomplete love story.

Ajeeb Daastaans

Aditi's performance in Ajeeb Daastaans was lauded and why not? In one of the finest anthologies ever made, she played the role of an upper-class married woman who shared an intimate relationship with Bharti (Konkona Sen Sharma).

Jubilee

Jubilee proved that Aditi Rao Hydari is more than just a pretty face and a girl next door. Playing Sumitra Devi with a certain degree of swag and poise, the actress nailed it completely. The display of varied emotions was an added benefit.

Heeramandi

Aditi reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his debut show, Heeramandi, on Netflix. Her gajagamini walk and dance in the show was enough for fans to once again fall in love with her. The grace and maturity with which she portrayed the role of Bibbojaan will be remembered in the days to come.