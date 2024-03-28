Aditi Rao Hydari was married to Satyadeep Mishra. It was in 2013 that she revealed that the two had gone their separate ways.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Satyadeep Mishra Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Did you know? Aditi Rao Hydari's first husband is currently married to Masaba Gupta x 00:00

Popular actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth reportedly tied the knot secretly at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Warnapathy’s Srirangapur in Telangana on Wednesday. According to reports, the two got married in a quiet ceremony but have not made any official announcement yet.

A look at their relationship

Aditi and Siddharth began dating after working on the 2021 film 'Maha Samudram'. However, the two always kept their relationship away from the public eye. It was earlier this year, when the 'Wazir' actress took to social media to confirm their relationship.

Not their first marriage

Aditi was first reported to be married to Satyadeep Mishra. However, she never confirmed her marital status. It was in 2013 that she revealed that the two had gone their separate ways.

Satyadeep is currently married to veteran actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta, who is a celebrity fashion designer. They tied the knot in 2023. Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015 and in 2019, they parted ways.

Meanwhile, Siddharth was married to his childhood sweetheart Meghna in 2003. However, by 2006, the couple were living separately. In 2007, they got divorced.

Aditi and Siddharth’s work front

Aditi made her film debut in 2006 with the Malayalam film 'Prajapathi', after which she starred in movies such as 'Yeh Saali Zindagi', 'Rockstar', 'Wazir' and 'Padmaavat'. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

On Wednesday, the makers organised a special drone show at the Mahalakshmi Race Course to announce the release date of the series. The leading ladies of the series Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh were present at the event. The emcee at the event shared the update about Aditi’s absence from the event owing to her special day. The series will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

On the other hand, Siddharth made his acting debut with filmmaker S. Shankar's coming-of-age Tamil film 'Boys' in 2003. He was then seen in films such as 'Aayutha Ezhuthu', 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Bommarillu' and 'Chashme Baddoor' to name a few.

(With inputs from Agencies)