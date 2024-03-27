Reports suggest Aditi Rao Hydari secretly married her long-time boyfriend Siddharth in an intimate ceremony in Telangana

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are married?

Listen to this article Aditi Rao Hydari secretly marries long-time beau Siddharth: Report x 00:00

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now reportedly married. It seems Bollywood is determined to surprise us every other day. Just a few days after reports of Taapsee Pannu's marriage, it has been claimed that Aditi Rao Hydari secretly married her long-time boyfriend Siddharth in an intimate ceremony in Telangana.

If the reports are to be trusted, the couple took their wedding vows at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple in Srirangapuram, Wanaparthy District, Telangana. Although there has been no confirmation about their alleged marriage, a report by Great Andhra claims that the couple will soon share their wedding pictures as Mr. and Mrs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. According to reports, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021. Aditi and Siddharth made their relationship Instagram official on January 1, where they wrote, "Happy blessed grateful. To magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust #happynewyear to you all 2024."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production 'Lioness.' The film, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, tells the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi' in her kitty. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal. Aditi will be seen as Bibbojaan in the series. Her poster's caption reads, "She yearns for freedom, and not just her own." The upcoming series is set amid multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging. The official streaming date of the series has not yet been announced.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in an A.R. Rahman musical, the silent film 'Gandhi Talks.' Helmed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Siddharth Jadhav in the lead roles.

Also Read: Discover premium Pakistani suits with this fashion guide in Mumbai

(With inputs from ANI)