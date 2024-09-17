Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth answered some fun couple questions as they revealed interesting information about themselves. The couple got married on September 16

Aditi and Siddharth

Listen to this article Aditi Rao Hydari reveals Siddharth never lies, latter reveals he said 'I love you' first x 00:00

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth surprised all with their wedding pictures on Monday. The couple had a quiet and intimate temple wedding in Telangana on Monday morning. The couple shared multiple pictures from their fairytale like wedding. Even as we soak in the magical pictures, Aditi and Siddharth have answered some fun couple questions which prove how perfect they are with each other.

Aditi and Siddharth reveal fun details about each other

In a segment for Vogue India, Aditi and Siddharth honestly answered some questions about each other. Aditi revealed that Siddharth never lies to her and sometimes she has to beg him to lie a bit.

Answering what Aditi does first thing in the morning, Siddharth said, "The first thing Aditi does is wake me up against my wishes, without my consent. I wake up reluctant and in tears that my day has begun. Now the one person in the world who relished this moment, almost like taking candy from a baby is this person."

Siddharth further revealed that he was the first person to say 'I love you' while adding that Aditi was the first person to hear it.

He also said that he knows Aditi loves him because she shows it everyday.

The couple is asked who says sorry first. To this Aditi immediately says it's her but Siddharth disagrees. "I do so many things wrong every five minutes. Ninety percent of the words that I speak to her are sorry. The remaining ten are thank you.

Siddharth also revealed that he is the more romantic one and Aditi agrees to the same.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth get married in Telangana

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth married on September 16. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Srirangapur, Wanaparthy district, Telangana. As per reports, Aditi Rao Hydari's maternal grandfather was the last ruler of Wanaparthy Sansthanam, and their family continue to pray at this well-known temple. In an interview with Vogue India, Aditi had revealed that she and Siddharth would get married at this 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. “The wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family,” Aditi had shared.

Sharing the pictures from the wedding, Aditi wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs. & Mr. Adu-Siddhu."

